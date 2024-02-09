Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37

Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber of Birmingham, Alabama announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 37 according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com. He pitched 13 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox.

Career Statistics

Kluber pitched 271 games from 2011 to 2023. He had a record of 116 wins and 77 losses. During 1641 2/3 innings pitched, Kluber gave up 1486 hits, 627 earned runs, 177 home runs, 368 walks, to go along with 1725 strikeouts, a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13, 18 complete games, eight shutouts, and one save.

Cy Young Awards

A three-time All-Star in three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018, Kluber won the Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017. In both seasons, Kluber led the American League with 18 wins. In 2014, Kluber also had 269 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.44. In 2017, he had 265 strikeouts and a Major League leading earned run average of 2.25.

First Career Save

Despite struggling with the Red Sox in his final Major League season (three wins and six losses) with an earned run average of 7.04 and a WHIP of 1.64, Kluber did record his first Major League save on June 20 in a 10-4 Red Sox win over the Minnesota Twins. Ironically, this was Kluber’s final Major League appearance, as he was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation on June 21.

No-Hitter

Kluber pitched the 311th no-hitter in Major League Baseball history. He accomplished the feat in a 2-0 New York Yankees win over the Texas Rangers on May 19, 2021. This was the year of the no-hitter as nine no hitters were thrown.

One Inning with the Rangers

Kluber was traded from Cleveland to Texas on December 15, 2019 for Delino DeShields Jr. and Emmanuel Clase. However, Kluber was not with the Rangers long at all. He only pitched one inning in fact before tearing a muscle in his shoulder.