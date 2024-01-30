Golf News and Rumors

Tyrrell Hatton Leaves PGA Tour to Join Jon Rahm in LIV Golf League

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tyrrell Hatton Leaves PGA Tour to Join Jon Rahm in LIV Golf League

The LIV Golf 2024 season officially begins on Friday and the rival golf league is already making headlines ahead of the first tournament of the year. After making huge headways in the offseason by signing one of the world’s best golfers in Jon Rahm, LIV Golf made another splash over the weekend, signing up-and-coming golfer Tyrrell Hatton.

Merely days before the start of the season, Hatton will be LIV’s Golf next multimillion-dollar recruit. The Irishman is expected to sign a contract worth over $63.5 million to join Rahm, his close friend, on the new circuit.

Tyrell Hatton Leaves PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Tyrrell Hatton began his career on the PGA Tour in 2015. In 10 years, he’s amassed $24,176,460 in official payouts from the Tour. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, The Telegraph has claimed that Hatton will be leaving the Tour for the LIV Golf.

He is expected to play in the first LIV Golf event later this weekend on Friday.

Despite his involvement with LIV Golf, Hatton is still currently listed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. To begin the year, Hatton competed in both The Sentry and the Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished out the first month of the year with an appearance at the Dubai Desert Classic.

While he’s listed in the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it looks like Hatton will defect to LIV Golf. Even though he’s made millions on the Tour, LIV Golf offered Hatton a deal that he simply could not afford to turn down. The $63.5 million deal represented nearly three times his career earnings on the Tour.

The decision has already buoyed net worth, increasing Hatton’s career golf earnings by a whopping 262%. However, Hatton could be facing multiple fines from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour as part of the move.

Hatton Expected to Join Jon Rahm’s New Team

According to the Telegraph report, Rahm has been pursuing Hatton for a while to join his team in LIV Golf. A call from Rahm and an increased offer from LIV Golf was all it took to bring Hatton over.

His move may have consequences though, especially regarding his eligibility for the Ryder Cup Team in 2025.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Purse Up 122% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Purse Up 122% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2min
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15min
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Leaderboard, Round 2 Tee Times, & Updated Odds
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Leaderboard, Round 2 Tee Times, & Updated Odds
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 25 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Scorecard For Torrey Pines North & South Course
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Scorecard For Torrey Pines North & South Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Tee Times & Weather Forecast
Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Purse Up 3% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At 1.62M
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Purse Up 3% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At 1.62M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top