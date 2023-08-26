The top six players of the United States’ 2023 Ryder Cup team have been decided.

After the 2023 BMW Championship, the qualifying periods for the U.S. team have come to an end.

The first six players to make the squad include Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and more.

Now, captain Zach Johnson will need to make his picks for the rest of the 12-man U.S. team.

Jonhson will announce his next six captain’s picks following the 2023 Tour Championship.

Ryder Cup Standings and Team USA

Once again, the world’s best player Scottie Scheffler leads the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. He’s swept the field with 27,618 points, doubling that of second-place Wyndham Clark, who netted 13,749 points in 2023.

Despite being the second-ranked American on the Official World Golf Rankings, Patrick Cantlay is fourth in the Ryder Cup standings.

The top six automatic qualifiers have been confirmed with Scheffler, Clark, Harman, Cantlay, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele earning automatic bids to represent Team USA.

There are three rookies on the U.S. team so far, including Clark, Harman, and Homa. Both Clark and Harman are major championships winners this year and Homa played his way in with strong appearances at the St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship.

Check out the U.S. Ryder Cup standings below.

Rank Player Points 1 Scottie Scheffler 27,618 2 Wyndham Clark 13,739 3 Brian Harman 11,101 4 Patrick Cantlay 10,947 5 Max Homa 9,638.76 6 Xander Schauffele 9,450.27 7 Brooks Koepka 9,421.15 8 Jordan Spieth 8,188.33 9 Cameron Young 8,127.31 10 Collin Morikawa 7,683.23 11 Keegan Bradley 7,642.97 12 Sam Burns 7,334.70 13 Rickie Fowler 7,116.24 14 Denny McCarthy 6,761.27 15 Justin Thomas 6,539 16 Lucas Glover 6,342 17 Kurt Kitayama 5,918 18 Russell Henley 5,552 19 Will Zalatoris 5,529 20 Harris English 5,457

Ryder Cup Captain’s Picks

Captain Zach Johnson will now need to make his remaining six picks to fill out the roster.

There are a few factors that he needs to take into consideration for the second half of the team. For starters, there will already be three rookies in the field and none of the six automatic qualifiers have ever competed in the Ryder Cup on European soil.

There are few people to watch including Brooks Koepka who won the Wanamaker Trophy at Oak Hill. He’s currently No.7 in the standings but has a 6-5-1 Ryder Cup record.

Other golfers to consider are Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, and Collin Morikawa. Despite missing the Playoffs, Justin Thomas has a strong Ryder Cup record at 6-2-1, which might be just enough for him to be selected.

Ryder Cup Schedule

The 44th Ryder Cup will be hosted in Italy for the first time in history.

The international competition will be held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, just outside of Rome.

The Ryder Cup will start on Friday, September 29 until Sunday, October 1st.

Golf Betting Guides 2023