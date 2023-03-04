UFC 285: Jones vs Gane is tonight. Find the full UFC 285 fight card, time, location, how to watch, and get a free live stream for Jones vs Gane.

The long-awaited PPV event of the year UFC 285 is finally here, as the return of Jon “Bones” Jones is near as he takes on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a fight everyone has been looking forward to since the moment it has been announced.

Jones has been out of the picture for over three years now and will be looking to come back and stake his claim as the GOAT if he is able to go in there and take out the very game and very dangerous Gane.

This isn’t the only great fight on tap for UFC 285, as we have the women’s flyweight championship on the line with Valentina Shevchenko set to defend her title against surging contender Alexa Grasso. We also have two of the top prospects in the game on the main card, along with Shavkat Rakhmanov and the highly-anticipated debut of national wrestling champion Bo Nickal.

How to Watch 285: Jones vs. Gane

UFC PPV: 285

285 UFC 285 Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023

Saturday, March 4th, 2023 When is UFC 285: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 285 Fight Card

The whole world will be watching as Jon Jones makes his return to the octagon to take on Ciryl Gane but that’s not the only great fight that’s on tap for this weekend. There are also some must-see fights on the UFC 285 prelims.

Check out the entire UFC 285 lineup below:

Main Card

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics

This fight card is littered with elite talent throughout and there are some can’t-miss fights. Especially the featured bout on the main card in the welterweight division between a mainstay in the division Geoff Neal and the undefeated top prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov who’s been one of the most ducked fighters in the division.

You also can’t miss the debut of the three-time All-American wrestling champion Bo Nickal who’s taken the MMA world by storm since turning pro as he takes on Jamie Pickett to open up the main card. There are just so many good fights with great fighters up and down this fight card that you will not want to miss a single one. You can catch it all live on ESPN+ PPV tonight!

