UFC News and Rumors

Bo Nickal Wrestled Jon Jones Ahead Of UFC 285 Debut

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal is set to make his highly-anticipated UFC debut at UFC 285 against Jamie Pickett. Nickal, a decorated wrestler, is a three-time NCAA Division I Wrestling National Champion and gold medalist at the 2019 U23 World Championship. Because of his wrestling expertise, Nickal had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this past week when he wrestled Jon Jones while training for his UFC 285 debut.

“I was able to meet him yesterday at the [UFC Performance Institute],” Nickal said. “He tried to take me down, but I obviously stuffed that and ran around and got behind him and stuff. Again, very grateful to be on the card, and he’s definitely a guy that, his fighting style, I’d like to emulate.

Bo Nickal Believes Jon Jones Will Win

While Nickal is making his debut in the UFC, Jones will fight at heavyweight for the first time in his UFC career. Jones will battle Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

After grappling with the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Nickal is picking Jones to prevail in his heavyweight debut.

“I got Jones, 100 percent,” Nickal said. “No doubt in my mind that he’s going to [win]. Obviously, he’s had a long layoff, hasn’t fought in a while, but I think that he’s going to go out there and perform really well. He’s a guy, again, when the pressure’s on, he performs the best, and he just knows how to fight and knows how to win. . . . I predict him getting the win and doing it in spectacular fashion.”

Bo Nickal Favored To Win At UFC 285

Heading into UFC 285, Nickal holds a mixed martial arts record of 3-0. Two of those wins came occurred on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Nickal is a massive favorite in his UFC debut. BetOnline lists Nickal’s odds to win at -2000.

Pickett is the underdog at +1000. Pickett holds a professional MMA record of 13-8.

Nickal vs. Pickett will be the first fight on the main card at UFC 285.

UFC 285 Moneyline Total Play
Jamie Pickett +1000 Over 1.5 (+235) BetOnline logo
Bo Nickal -2000 Under 1.5 (-295) BetOnline logo

 

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal Wrestled Jon Jones Ahead Of UFC 285 Debut

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
Bo-Nickal-UFC
UFC 285: Jamie Pickett vs Bo Nickal Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  6h
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 285 in Alabama | AL Sports Betting Apps
UFC 285 Prop Bets: Jon Jones to win by KO/TKO +385 at BetOnline
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  9h
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC
Who Is Jon Jones Wife? Get To Know Jessie Moses, Jon Jones’ Estranged Fianceé
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 247-Jones vs Reyes
UFC 285 Props: Jon Jones +600 To Fail A Drug Test Post-Fight
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones
Jon Jones Next Fight: 3 Contenders To Fight ‘Bones’ After UFC 285
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Jon Jones at an event.
UFC 285 Weigh In: Odds For Jon Jones Weight Set At 249.5 Pounds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top