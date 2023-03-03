Bo Nickal Wrestled Jon Jones Ahead Of UFC 285 Debut

Bo Nickal is set to make his highly-anticipated UFC debut at UFC 285 against Jamie Pickett. Nickal, a decorated wrestler, is a three-time NCAA Division I Wrestling National Champion and gold medalist at the 2019 U23 World Championship. Because of his wrestling expertise, Nickal had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this past week when he wrestled Jon Jones while training for his UFC 285 debut.

“I was able to meet him yesterday at the [UFC Performance Institute],” Nickal said. “He tried to take me down, but I obviously stuffed that and ran around and got behind him and stuff. Again, very grateful to be on the card, and he’s definitely a guy that, his fighting style, I’d like to emulate.

Bo Nickal got an early preview of heavyweight Jon Jones' wrestling 😅 "He tried to take me down, but I obviously stuffed that." Full #UFC285 scrum ▶️ https://t.co/zumrmmN5U1 pic.twitter.com/7oZCyHbsqC — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 2, 2023

Bo Nickal Believes Jon Jones Will Win

While Nickal is making his debut in the UFC, Jones will fight at heavyweight for the first time in his UFC career. Jones will battle Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

After grappling with the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Nickal is picking Jones to prevail in his heavyweight debut.

“I got Jones, 100 percent,” Nickal said. “No doubt in my mind that he’s going to [win]. Obviously, he’s had a long layoff, hasn’t fought in a while, but I think that he’s going to go out there and perform really well. He’s a guy, again, when the pressure’s on, he performs the best, and he just knows how to fight and knows how to win. . . . I predict him getting the win and doing it in spectacular fashion.”

Bo Nickal Favored To Win At UFC 285

Heading into UFC 285, Nickal holds a mixed martial arts record of 3-0. Two of those wins came occurred on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Nickal is a massive favorite in his UFC debut. BetOnline lists Nickal’s odds to win at -2000.

Pickett is the underdog at +1000. Pickett holds a professional MMA record of 13-8.

Nickal vs. Pickett will be the first fight on the main card at UFC 285.

