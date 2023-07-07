UFC 290 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout in the featherweight division for the unification of the title between the champ Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez. Let’s take a look at the parlay of the week for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile arena when the two best featherweight’s on the planet square off to become the undisputed UFC Featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski drops back to his weight class after falling short of double champ status to take on the extremely dangerous Yair Rodriguez who won the interim featherweight championship with a second-round submission win over Josh Emmett.

Also in the co-main event, we have the UFC’s men’s flyweight championship on the line when the champ Brandon Moreno takes on a familiar foe and No.1 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno will look to continue his dominance in the flyweight division meanwhile, Pantoja will try to make it 3-0 in the head-to-head record between these two and capture UFC gold.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the parlay of the week for UFC 290.

UFC 290 Parlay of the Week

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Esteban Ribovics -150 Jimmy Crute -140 Vitor Petrino -240 Parlay Odds +304

Esteban Ribovics (-150)

Esteban Ribovics has a good chance of beating Kamuela Kirk at UFC 290. Ribovics has 12 professional fights under his belt, with 11 wins and only one loss. He has more experience than Kirk, who is making his UFC lightweight debut. Ribovics has also fought in the UFC before, so he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.



Ribovics is a skilled striker with six wins by knockout in his career. Kirk, on the other hand, has only four knockout wins in his professional career. Ribovics could use his striking ability to keep Kirk at bay and land significant strikes to hurt Kirk while he comes within range. Ribovics is coming off a loss to Loik Radzhabov in his last fight it is one of the harder debuting matchups to have on short notice and that high-level experience against Radzhabov where he almost finished should help him get his first win inside the octagon.

Jimmy Crute (-140)

Jimmy Crute will be looking to finally settle this saga and get his win against Alonzo Menifield this weekend at UFC 290. Crute has shown a strong wrestling game in his previous fights, and this could be a key factor in the rematch against Menifield as it was the factor their last fight ended in a draw. In their first fight, Crute landed six takedowns and controlled Menifield on the ground for almost four minutes. If he can replicate this performance, he could control the fight and win rounds.



Crute is a well-rounded fighter with a variety of submission wins and offensive grappling skills. He has also shown knockout power in his striking game. This versatility could make it difficult for Menifield to prepare for him and could give Crute an advantage in the fight.

Vitor Petrino (-240)

Vitor Petrino is looking to get that ‘0’ intact when he takes on Marcin Prachnio in his second fight in the UFC. He is undefeated in his professional MMA career with eight wins, six of which are by knockout. This suggests that he has a lot of power in his striking game and could finish the fight early.



Prachnio has noticeably had a pretty weak chin during his UFC career. While he hasn’t been finished in his last four fights but his first three indicate his durability issue may still be there. It certainly will be tested early and often in this fight and if Petrino lands flush at any moment this fight could be over.

