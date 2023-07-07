UFC 290 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Set, But One Main Card Fighter Misses Weight

The UFC 290 weigh-ins took place on Friday, July 7, 2023, with all four fighters for the title fights making weight but Jalin Turner who is set to face off against Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout on the main card misses weight by 2 pounds.

UFC 290 features two title fights, including the featherweight title unification bout between champ Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez. The co-main event is a rematch between UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

The main event of UFC 290 is a highly anticipated featherweight title unification bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Both fighters made weight, with Volkanovski coming in at 144.5 pounds and Rodriguez at 145 pounds.

Volkanovski is the current featherweight champion, having won the title in December 2019. He has successfully defended the title four times since then, most recently against Max Holloway in July 2022. Rodriguez, on the other hand, won the interim featherweight title in February 2023 by defeating Josh Emmett.

Moreno vs. Pantoja

The co-main event of UFC 290 is a rematch between UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. Both fighters made weight, with both Moreno and Pantoja coming in at 125 pounds.

Moreno won the flyweight title in June 2021 by defeating Deiveson Figueiredo. He successfully defended the title in a rematch against Figueiredo in December 2021 but has since lost the title to Figueiredo in a highly questionable decision. The Moreno won the interim title against Kai-Kara France in July 2022 and then won the unification bout against Figueiredo. This will be his first title defense not against Figueiredo. Pantoja is currently ranked No. 2 in the flyweight division and is coming off a win against Alex Perez in July 2022.

Other Main Card Fighters

All other main card fighters made weight except for Jalin Turner, who missed weight for his lightweight bout against Dan Hooker. Turner weighed in at 158 pounds, 2 pounds over the lightweight limit. The fight will still take place, but Turner will forfeit 20% of his purse to Hooker.

UFC 290 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. interim champ Yair Rodriguez (145) – featherweight title unification fight

Champ Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125) – for flyweight title

Dricus Du Plessis (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (158)

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Val Woodburn (185.5)

TELEVISED PRELIMS (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)

Josiah Harrell (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)

Denise Gomes (115.5) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (115.5)

Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

EARLY PRELIMS (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)

Edgar Chairez (129) vs. Tatsuro Taira (130) – 130-pound contract weight

Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (206)

Terrence Mitchell (135) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126)

Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)