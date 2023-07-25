The UFC has revealed the finalized main card for UFC 291, which will take place on July 29 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The event will be headlined by a rematch between former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, who will battle for the vacant “BMF” title.

Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 is a Rematch of a Classic Fight

Poirier and Gaethje first met in 2018 at UFC 242, and the fight was an instant classic. The two fighters went toe-to-toe for five rounds, and the fight was ultimately decided by a knockout win for Dustin Poirier.

UFC 291 Main Card Fights

The co-Main event between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira to see who the next title contender is in the light heavyweight division

In the featured bout on the main card, we have a striker’s delight between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira

Rounding out the main card we have a lightweight fight between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green which should be a banger and the return of Michael Chiesa to take on Kevin Holland in a welterweight matchup to kick off the main card

The BMF Title

In addition to the lightweight title implications, this fight will also be for the vacant “BMF” title. The BMF title is a new belt that was created by UFC president Dana White. It’s meant to be awarded to the baddest motherf*cker in the UFC.

Poirier and Gaethje are two of the most violent fighters in the UFC, so they’re the perfect candidates for the BMF title. The winner of this fight will be the first BMF champion, and they’ll have the bragging rights to say that they’re the baddest motherf*cker in the UFC.

This fight is sure to be one of the most exciting fights of the year. It’s a clash of styles, a clash of champions, and a clash for the BMF title. Don’t miss it.