UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Official Weigh-In Results

Garrett Kerman
The UFC 293 weigh-ins are officially in the books, and all but one fighter on the card making weight. The main event features middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) defending his title against Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC). Adesanya weighed in at 184.8 pounds, while Strickland came in at 184.9 pounds.

The co-main event is a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa (265.6 pounds) and Alexander Volkov (262.95 pounds). Tuivasa is coming off a knockout loss against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando, while Volkov is coming off two consecutive knockout victories.

In other notable fights, Felipe dos Santos (125.4 pounds) takes on Manel Kape (126 pounds) in a flyweight bout. Austen Lane (242.3 pounds) faces Justin Tafa (265.2 pounds) in a heavyweight contest. Tyson Pedro (205.45 pounds) meets Anton Turkalj (205.35 pounds) in a light heavyweight fight. And Blood Diamond (170.25 pounds) squares off against Charlie Radtke (170.3 pounds) in a welterweight bout.

Of the 24 fighters on the UFC 293 card, 23 made weight with one fighter, Shane Young (149.75), egregiously missing weight by 3.75 pounds but the fight still goes on and the event is now officially set to go. The main card airs live on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Here is a more detailed look at the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9) – for middleweight title
  • Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.95)
  • Felipe dos Santos (125.4) vs. Manel Kape (126)
  • Austen Lane (242.3) vs. Justin Tafa (265.2)
  • Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN News/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Da Woon Jung (205.3) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.7)
  • Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)
  • John Makdessi (155.1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.35)
  • Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)
  • Gabriel Miranda (144.95) vs. Shane Young (149.75)*
  • Kiefer Crosbie (170.85) vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5)
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
