UFC 293 Shatters Australian Gate Record with over $10 Million in Revenue

Garrett Kerman
The Ultimate Fighting Championship held its UFC 293 event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on September 10, 2023. The event was the promotion’s sixth visit to Sydney and its first since UFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya in October 2019. The event was headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Strickland shocked the world by becoming the new Middleweight Champion by absolutely dominating the former champ.

 UFC 293 Shatters Gate Record

The event drew a total of 18,168 fans, which is the highest attendance for an indoor arena in the history of the continent. The live gate was $10,752,296, which is also a record for an indoor arena in the continent.

With the UFC not being back in Sydney, Australia in six years they made up for lost time when they presented the fight fans with UFC 293 which was chock full of Australian and New Zealand fighters. While not all of their fighters got the win on the night they certainly put on a ton of exciting fights for the fans.

This obviously wasn’t the biggest attendance for an Australian event. That belongs to UFC 243 when Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker went to war for the middleweight championship. That fight was at an outdoor stadium which is called Marvel Stadium which housed 57,127 fans that were in attendance. As for UFC 293, this was the largest attendance for an event taking place in an indoor arena which shows how big MMA is over in that region of the world.

With two of the biggest stars in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, it’s only certain that the UFC will be back to Australia a lot sooner than and will be putting on more events frequently in that area of the world after such a spectacle this past weekend.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
