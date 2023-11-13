UFC News and Rumors

UFC 295 had blistering numbers in attendance at Madison Square Garden

Garrett Kerman
UFC 295 took place on Saturday night, November 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event was a huge success, with a capacity crowd in attendance and a live gate of over $12 million.

UFC 295 drew an announced attendance of 19,039, which is a significant decrease from the previous event at MSG, UFC 281, which had an attendance of 20,845. However, the live gate for UFC 295 was higher than UFC 281, with a total of $12,432,563 compared to $11,562,807.77. This is a testament to the popularity of the UFC and the excitement surrounding the event as people were willing to pay over-the-top prices for the event of the year.

This event just two weeks ago had a main event which was supposed to be Jon Jones taking on Stipe Miocic to lose that fight entirely and it still was able to bring in one of the highest gates in UFC history. There are times when the UFC will stack a fight card but will have mediocre results in terms of excitement much like UFC 294 but that wasn’t the case with UFC 295.

UFC 295 produced eight finishes on the entire fight card with the main card only lasting a little over two hours with two title fights with five straight finishes with not one of those fights seeing a third round. UFC 295 was an exceptional fight card that delivered making it the second-highest-grossing PPV event in Madison Square Garden history.

The UFC crowned two new champions as Alex Pereira was able to become just the ninth two-division champion in UFC history meanwhile, Tom Aspinall defied the odds and became the new interim heavyweight champion after knocking out the very dangerous Sergei Pavlovich in under two minutes. This PPV event will go down in history and it will be interested to see if the UFC can top this at their next event at Madison Square Garden.

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
