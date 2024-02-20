UFC 298 sets new record of $7.26 Million gate at the Honda Center in Anaheim

The UFC 298 event, held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, set a new live gate record for both the arena and the state of California. The pay-per-view card, which was streamed on ESPN+ PPV, generated a live gate of $7.26 million with an attendance of 18,186, making it the highest-grossing live event in the history of the Honda Center and the highest-grossing MMA event in California.

The main event saw Ilia Topuria claim the UFC featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski via knockout in the second round, while the co-main event featured Robert Whittaker’s decision win over Paulo Costa. This record-setting night marked the first of at least three UFC events to be held at the Honda Center as part of a new agreement between the UFC and OC VIBE Honda Center. The deal also includes at least three WWE events at the venue through 2028. The success of UFC 298 follows the record-setting performance of January’s UFC 297, which set a Canadian live gate record and a record for the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The UFC’s next pay-per-view event is UFC 299

In addition to its immediate impact, UFC 298’s record-breaking performance has broader implications for the future of live events at the Honda Center and in California. The event marked the first of at least three UFC events to be held at the Honda Center as part of a new agreement between the UFC and OC VIBE Honda Center. This long-term commitment not only underscores the UFC’s confidence in the market but also provides a strong foundation for future growth and expansion in the region.

Furthermore, the partnership between the UFC and OC VIBE Honda Center extends beyond MMA, encompassing at least three WWE events at the venue through 2028. This collaboration between two powerhouse organizations not only enhances the entertainment offerings at the iconic venue but also creates a dynamic blend of sports and cultural events that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the local community.

The success of UFC 298 follows in the footsteps of UFC 297, a record-breaking event held in January that set a Canadian live gate record and established a new benchmark at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. These back-to-back achievements underscore the UFC’s continued momentum and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide.