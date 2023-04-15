UFC News and Rumors

UFC Kansas City Fighter Pay: Arnold Allen Is Set To Earn More Than $250k In Salary and Payouts

Garrett Kerman
UFC Fight Night: Silva v Bisping

The UFC heads out west to Missouri for a stacked fight night card, UFC Kansas City. It’s going to be hard to come after such a memorable event like UFC 287. Luckily for the UFC they have a great main event between two of the best featherweights in the entire UFC, Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. A win from either one of these two could put them right into title contention.

You can’t forget the banger in the co-main event between Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo. If you’ve seen these two fight before then you know that is must watch TV. These fighters are set to make some big money this weekend, let’s check out the UFC Kansas City fighter pay, salaries, and payouts.

Arnold Allen Is Set To Take Home His Biggest Payday Yet

Arnold Allen fought in his first main event fight against Calvin Kattar and finally took home a six figure base salary. He made $100,000 as his guaranteed salary but made much more than that with his bonuses. So you can expect a slight bump in his base salary to fight against someone as the caliber of Max Holloway.

 UFC Kansas City Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC PPV event in Miami, Florida.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $2.1 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Kansas City. Headlining the main event, Max Holloway and Arnold Allen are expected to earn the most guaranteed salary.

Check out the potential UFC Kansas City payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Max Holloway $500,000 $21,000 $521,000
Arnold Allen $250,000 $11,000 $261,000
Edson Barboza $100,000 $21,000 $121,000
Billy Quarantillo $50,000 $6,000 $56,000
Dustin Jacoby $44,000 $5,000 $49,000
Azamat Murzaknov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Ion Cutelaba $110,000 $16,000 $126,000
Tanner Boser $45,000 $6,000 $51,000
Pedro Munhoz $100,000 $11,000 $111,000
Chris Gutierrez $75,000 $5,000 $80,000
Clay Guida $70,000 $21,000 $91,000
Rafa Garcia $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
TJ Brown $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Bill Algeo $48,000 $5,000 $53,000
Brandon Royval $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Matheus Nicolau $30,000 $5,000 $35,000
Ed Herman $80,000 $21,000 $101,000
Zak Cummings $65,000 $11,000 $66,000
Piera Rodriguez $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Gillian Robertson $48,000 $11,000 $59,000
Lando Vannata $42,000 $11,000 $53,000
Daniel Zellhuber $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Bruna Brasil $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Denis Gomes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Gaston Bolanos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Aaron Phillips $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Joselyne Edwards $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Lucie Pudilova $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

*Note: All figures are estimates. UFC does not disclose salary unless required by state law.

UFC Kansas City Staff Salaries

The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC Kansas City this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC Kansas City.

  • UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event
  • UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event
  • UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Kansas City Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $242,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Kansas City.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

