The UFC heads out west to Missouri for a stacked fight night card, UFC Kansas City. It’s going to be hard to come after such a memorable event like UFC 287. Luckily for the UFC they have a great main event between two of the best featherweights in the entire UFC, Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. A win from either one of these two could put them right into title contention.

You can’t forget the banger in the co-main event between Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo. If you’ve seen these two fight before then you know that is must watch TV. These fighters are set to make some big money this weekend, let’s check out the UFC Kansas City fighter pay, salaries, and payouts.

Arnold Allen Is Set To Take Home His Biggest Payday Yet

Arnold Allen fought in his first main event fight against Calvin Kattar and finally took home a six figure base salary. He made $100,000 as his guaranteed salary but made much more than that with his bonuses. So you can expect a slight bump in his base salary to fight against someone as the caliber of Max Holloway.

UFC Kansas City Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC PPV event in Miami, Florida.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $2.1 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Kansas City. Headlining the main event, Max Holloway and Arnold Allen are expected to earn the most guaranteed salary.

Check out the potential UFC Kansas City payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Max Holloway $500,000 $21,000 $521,000 Arnold Allen $250,000 $11,000 $261,000 Edson Barboza $100,000 $21,000 $121,000 Billy Quarantillo $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Dustin Jacoby $44,000 $5,000 $49,000 Azamat Murzaknov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ion Cutelaba $110,000 $16,000 $126,000 Tanner Boser $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Pedro Munhoz $100,000 $11,000 $111,000 Chris Gutierrez $75,000 $5,000 $80,000 Clay Guida $70,000 $21,000 $91,000 Rafa Garcia $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 TJ Brown $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Bill Algeo $48,000 $5,000 $53,000 Brandon Royval $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Matheus Nicolau $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 Ed Herman $80,000 $21,000 $101,000 Zak Cummings $65,000 $11,000 $66,000 Piera Rodriguez $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Gillian Robertson $48,000 $11,000 $59,000 Lando Vannata $42,000 $11,000 $53,000 Daniel Zellhuber $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Bruna Brasil $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Denis Gomes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Gaston Bolanos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Aaron Phillips $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Joselyne Edwards $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Lucie Pudilova $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

*Note: All figures are estimates. UFC does not disclose salary unless required by state law.

UFC Kansas City Staff Salaries

The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC Kansas City this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC Kansas City.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Kansas City Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $242,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Kansas City.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.