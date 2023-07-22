Ian Heinisch announced he will be stepping away from MMA for the foreseeable future on Friday, citing serious concussion symptoms that have persisted since his most recent fight in July 2021.

“I’ve been dealing with some pretty serious concussion symptoms for a while now,” Heinisch said in an Instagram post. “I’ve tried everything I can to get better, but it’s just not getting better. I can’t keep making my head worse.”

Heinisch, 34, suffered the first and only knockout loss of his career in his most recent UFC appearance, a second-round stoppage at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov. In the aftermath of the fight, Heinisch began to experience a variety of concussion-like symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, and memory loss.

“I’ve seen every doctor I can think of,” Heinisch said. “I’ve tried every treatment I can think of. Nothing has worked.”

Heinisch said he even traveled to Mexico to undergo a procedure that implanted stem cells into his brainstem. However, the procedure did not provide any relief. Heinisch stepping away from the sport is a sad day for the UFC middleweight division. The 34-year-old was a rising star in the division, and he had the potential to be a title contender. However, his health problems have forced him to step away from the sport.

Heinisch leaves the UFC with a record of 14-5. He is a former Dana White’s Contender Series winner, and he earned his UFC contract with a first-round knockout victory over Justin Sumter.

Heinisch is the latest fighter to be forced to retire from MMA due to concussion symptoms. In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the dangers of head trauma in combat sports. Heinisch’s retirement is a reminder of the serious risks associated with MMA. However, it is also a testament to the courage and determination of the fighters who compete in this dangerous sport.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in this sport,” Heinisch said. “I’ve given it my all. I’m going to miss it, but I know it’s the right thing to do.”

Heinisch’s retirement is a sad day for MMA, but it is also a reminder of the importance of fighter safety. The UFC has taken steps to reduce the risk of head injuries, but there is still more that can be done. Heinisch’s story is a cautionary tale for all fighters. It is important to be aware of the risks of head trauma and to take steps to protect yourself. If you are experiencing concussion symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.