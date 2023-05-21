Diego Ferreira made a triumphant return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 73 on Saturday night, knocking out Michael Johnson in the second round. The Brazilian fighter had been out of action for 17 months but showed no signs of rust as he landed a devastating right hand that sent Johnson crashing to the canvas. The knockout was Ferreira’s first win since 2021, and it came at a crucial time for the lightweight veteran, who had lost his previous three fights.

DIEGO FERREIRA PUT MICHAEL JOHNSON TO SLEEP 😱 #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/JyrHgkGo8N — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2023

Ferreira’s victory was the highlight of a six-bout main card that also featured a women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. The Brazilian fighter’s knockout of Johnson was the result of a perfectly timed punch that caught his opponent off guard. Johnson had been looking to land his own strikes, but Ferreira’s counterpunch proved to be too much for him.

The win was a much-needed boost for Ferreira, who had been struggling to find his form in recent fights. In an interview before the fight, he explained that he had taken time off to focus on his mental health and to spend time with his family. He said that he was feeling refreshed and ready to get back in the octagon.

Ferreira’s knockout of Johnson was a reminder of his power and skill as a fighter. He has now improved his record to 18-5, and will be looking to build on this victory in his next fight. For Johnson, the loss was another setback in what has been a difficult career. He has now lost six of his last eight fights and will need to regroup if he hopes to continue competing at the highest level.

UFC Vegas 73 was an entertaining night of fights, with Ferreira’s knockout of Johnson stealing the show. The lightweight division is one of the most competitive in the UFC, and Ferreira’s win puts him back in the mix for a shot at the title. Fans will be eagerly anticipating his next fight, as he looks to build on this impressive performance.