The UFC is heading back to the Apex for a fight night, UFC Vegas 73, headlined by two straweight contenders in No. 8 Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill. They were originally slated to fight at UFC Charlotte but this fight card needed a headliner so they made the switch to have them headline this fight night.

In the co-main event, we have a banger in the middleweight division as Edmen Shahbazyan looks to get back into title contention as he takes on the surging Anthony Hernandez who’s looking for a big win on Saturday. These fighters are about to take home a boatload of cash this weekend, so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Mackenzie Dern is set for a six-figure payday

Mackenzie Dern is headlining for the third time in her UFC career. Meanwhile, this will be Angela Hill’s second time headlining a fight night event. Being that they will now be headlining an event both should see a significant increase in their base salary.

The last time Dern headlined a main event was against Yan Xiaonan where she took home a base salary of $100,000. So basing it on those numbers, Dern should be taking home a six-figure payday for her agreeing to headline this fight card.

UFC Vegas 73 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC PPV event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.1 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 73. Headlining the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill are expected to earn the most guaranteed salary.

Check out the potential UFC Vegas 73 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Mackenzie Dern $150,000 $6,000 $156,000 Angela Hill $115,000 $16,000 $131,000 Edmen Shahbazyan $100,000 $6,000 $106,000 Anthony Hernandez $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Emily Ducote $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Lupita Godinez $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Andre Fialho $22,000 $4,500 $26,500 Joaquin Buckley $60,000 $6,000 $51,000 Michael Johnson $51,000 $21,000 $72,000 Diego Ferreira $50,000 $11,000 $61,000 Mahashate $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Viacheslav Borshchev $22,000 $4,500 $26,500 Karolina Kowalkiewicz $50,000 $11,000 $61,000 Vanessa Demopoulos $22,000 $6,000 $28,000 Orion Cosce $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Gilbert Urbina $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ilir Latifi $90,000 $11,000 $101,000 Rodrigo Nascimento $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Chase Hooper $26,000 $6,000 $32,000 Nick Fiore $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Victoria Leonardo $22,000 $4,500 $26,500 Natalia Silva $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Takashi Sato $22,000 $6,000 $28,000 Themba Gorimbo $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

*Note: All figures are estimates. UFC does not disclose salary unless required by state law.

UFC Vegas 73 Staff Salaries

The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC Vegas 73 this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC Kansas City.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Vegas 73 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $164,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 73.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.