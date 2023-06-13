MMA

UFC Vegas 75 Fighter Pay: Jared Cannonier Set to Cash Out over $150K

Garrett Kerman
vettori vs cannonier

The UFC is heading back to the Apex after a successful return to Canada for UFC 289. Up next is a fight night at the UFC Apex headlined by two top-5 middleweights as No. 3 Marvin Vettori takes on No. 4 Jared Cannonier. Both fighters are looking to get back into title contention and an emphatic win this Saturday certainly can do the trick.

In the co-main event we have a lightweight bout between surging contender and No. 8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan takes on Joaquim Silva. Tsarukyan tried to get a fight against a top-ranked competitor but either they were all booked up or they just didn’t want to fight so the only one willing to step up was Joaquim Silva who is coming off a knockout win back in October 2022. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Middleweights take home big payday at UFC Vegas 75

Former title challengers and top-5 ranked middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier are set to take home some big paydays this weekend. Vettori most recently took home over $200,000 with a win against another surging contender in Roman Dolidze in a hard-fought battle at UFC 286.

As for Jared Cannonier, he took on Sean Strickland in a 5-round main event at the UFC Apex back in December 2022. Cannonier walked away with an estimate of $25,000 between his purse and bonuses. Both fighters will look to top their last payday this weekend at UFC Vegas 75.

UFC Vegas 75 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Note: The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for a number of reasons, including contract negotiations, but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegs 75 event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.1 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 75. Headlining the main event, are Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, Cannonier is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Vettori should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Jared Cannonier is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Vegas 75. The No. 4 ranked middleweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $191,000 this weekend. Cannonier is set to fight No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori.

Top-ranked middleweight, Marvin Vettori will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $161,000 payday. Arman Tsarukyan ($96,000), Kyung Ho Kang ($71,000), and Joaquim Silva ($56,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 75 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 75:

  • Jared Cannonier
  • Marvin Vettori
  • Arman Tsarukyan
  • Kyung Ho Kang
  • Joaquim Silva

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 75 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Marvin Vettori $150,000 $11,000 $161,000
Jared Cannonier $175,000 $16,000 $191,000
Arman Tsarukyan $90,000 $6,000 $96,000
Joaquim Silva $50,000 $6,000 $56,000
Christian Leroy Duncan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Armen Petrosyan $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Pat Sabatini $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Lucas Almeida $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Nikolas Motta $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Manuel Torres $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Muslim Salikhov $36,000 $6,000 $42,000
Nicolas Dalby $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Raoni Barcelos $35,000 $6,000 $41,000
Miles Johns $36,000 $6,000 $42,000
Jimmy Flick $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Alessandro Costa $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Kyung Ho Kang $60,000 $11,000 $71,000
Cristian Quinonez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Carlos Hernandez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Denys Bondar $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Felipe Bunes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Zhalgas Zhumagulov $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Tereza Bleda $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Gabriella Fernandez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Ronnie Lawrence $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Daniel Argueta $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Modestas Bukauskas $30,000 $4,500 $34,500
Zac Pauga $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Vegas 75 Staff Salaries

The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC Vegas 75 this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 75.

  • UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event
  • UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event
  • UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Vegas 75 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $157,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 75.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
