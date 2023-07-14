UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 77 Weigh-Ins: Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva Make Weight for Headliner

Garrett Kerman
The fighters competing at UFC Vegas 77 on Saturday all made weight on Friday, with the main event between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva being no exception.

Holm, the former UFC bantamweight champion, weighed in at 135.5 pounds. She is coming off of a dominant win over Yana Santos in her last fight and has now won five out of her last six fights and is hoping a big win this weekend will get her the next title shot in the wide open women’s bantamweight division.

Bueno Silva, who is ranked No. 10 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, weighed in at 136 pounds. This will be her first UFC main event. Bueno Silva is coming off a win over Lina Lansberg in her last fight. She is looking to make a statement and move up the rankings with a win over Holm.

Other Notable Weigh-Ins

In the co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena steps up after losing two opponents at UFC 290 to face short-notice newcomer Bassil Hafez. Both fighters made weight with Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez weighing in at the 171-pound limit.

Full UFC Vegas 77 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

  • Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)
  • Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Bassil Hafez (171)*
  • Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)
  • Albert Duraev (185) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)
  • Norma Dumont (145.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (145.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

  • Tucker Lutz (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)
  • Viktoriya Dudakova (116) vs. Istela Nunes (115.5)
  • Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (146)
  • Evan Elder (156) vs. Genaro Valdez (156)
  • Tyson Nam (126) vs. Azat Maksum (126)
  • Alex Munoz (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)
  • Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135.5)

The UFC Vegas 77 weigh-ins went off without a hitch, with all of the fighters making weight. The main event between Holm and Bueno Silva is a close fight, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Holm is the more experienced fighter, but Bueno Silva is the younger and more aggressive fighter. Holm will need to use her striking to keep Bueno Silva at bay, while Bueno Silva will need to close the distance and use her grappling to get the win.

The rest of the card is also full of exciting matchups, and it should be a great night of fights.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
