UFC Vegas 86 Weigh-Ins: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Set, One Fighter Misses Weight

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 86 have taken place, and with fight night just around the corner, the stage is set for an exciting card. While the main event is confirmed, two fighters missed weight on their first attempts, adding some extra intrigue to the mix.

The middleweight main event between Joe Pyfer and Jack Hermansson is good to go for tomorrow night #UFCVegas86 @sportskeedaMMA pic.twitter.com/K1LerwonmN — Jake Foley🇺🇸🥋 (@JFoMMATalk) February 9, 2024

The highly anticipated middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer is all set, with both fighters weighing in at the middleweight limit of 185 pounds. Hermansson, the experienced veteran, will be looking to rebound from a decision loss in his last outing, while Pyfer, the undefeated prospect, will be aiming to make a statement in his UFC debut. This main event promises to be a battle between experience and raw talent, and it’s sure to be a close and exciting fight.

While the main event is official, there was some drama on the weigh-in scales as one fighter missed weight on their attempt. Ihor Potieria, scheduled to fight middleweight prospect Robert Bryczek, came in at 187.5 pounds, a significant 1.5 pounds over the middleweight limit. Potieria will be fined 20% of the purse and the fight will go on as scheduled.

Beyond the main event and the weight miss drama, there are several other interesting matchups on the UFC Vegas 86 card. Here are a few to keep an eye on:

In the co-main event, featherweight Andre “Touchy” Fili takes on ranked contender Dan “50k” Ige. This is a potential Fight of the Night candidate, with both fighters known for their aggressive styles and exciting striking.

In a middleweight clash, gatekeeper in the top of the middleweight division Brad Tavres squares off against surging prospect Gregory Rodrigues. Both fighters are looking to continue their winning ways and rise in the middleweight division.

UFC Vegas 86 Weigh-In Results

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Andre Fili (146)

Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (187.5)

Brad Tavares (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Darrius Flowers (156)**

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)

Bolaji Oki (156) vs. Timothy Cuamba (155)

Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Bruna Brasil (115.5)

Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Marcin Prachnio (204.5)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

Zac Pauga (206) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205.5)

Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (146)

Daniel Marcos (136)** vs. Aoriqileng (136)