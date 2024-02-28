UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 87 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Projected To Be Top Earner

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
4 min read
jairzinho rozenstruik

The UFC kicks off March with a stacked fight night event with two heavy hitters in the heavyweight division when No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on undefeated prospect Shail Gaziev.  Rozenstruik is looking to get back into the win column after losing via first-round rear-naked choke to Jailton Almeida in his last fight. Meanwhile, Gaziev will be looking to continue his winning ways after he burst onto the scene with an absolutely dominant performance in his UFC debut knocking out Martin Buday in the second round. A win of either one of these two heavyweight can push them into contention in the very weak heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the light heavyweight division between two surging prospects, the undefeated Vitro Petrino and the Aussie Tyson Pedro. Petrino has now won all three of his fights in the UFC after he secured his contract with a vicious knockout on the Contender Series. He will be looking to make it 11 straight wins when he takes on powerful striker Tyson Pedro. Pedro hit a bit of a rough patch dropping back-to-back fights in 2018 but after a four-year layoff he has now won three out of his last four and will be looking for his biggest win to date when he attempts to stop the hype train Vitor Petrino this weekend at UFC Vegas 87. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC Vegas 87 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 87 event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $763k in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 87.

Headlining the main event are former heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev. It is expected that Rozenstruik will be this week’s highest earner with $120,000

Eryk Anders ($100,000), Tyson Pedro ($66,000), Matt Schnell ($66,000), and Alex Perez ($55,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 87:

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik – $120,000
  • Eryk Anders- $100,000
  • Tyson Pedro – $66,000
  • Matt Schnell – $66,000
  • Alex Perez – $55,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 87 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Jairzinho Rozenstruik $120,000 $11,000 $131,000
Shamil Gaziev $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Vitor Petrino $20,000 $4,500 $24,500
Tyson Pedro $66,000 $11,000 $77,000
Alex Perez $55,000 $6,000 $61,000
Muhammad Mokaev $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Umar Nurmagomedov $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Bekzat Almakhan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Matt Schnell $66,000 $11,000 $77,000
Steve Erceg $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Eryk Anders $100,000 $16,000 $116,000
Jamie Pickett $40,000 $6,000 $46,000
L’udovit Klein $55,000 $6,000 $61,000
AJ Cunningham $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Javid Basharat $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Aiemann Zahabi $55,000 $6,000 $61,000
Christian Leroy Duncan $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Claudio Ribeiro $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Vinicius Oliveira $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Bernardo Sopai $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Loik Radzhabov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady $10,000 $4,000 $14,000

UFC Vegas 87 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $132,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Mexico City.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
