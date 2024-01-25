UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 88 Fight Card Update, Six New Bouts Added to March 16 Event

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tai Tuivasa Career Earnings

The UFC Fight Night card scheduled for March 16 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas has received a major shakeup with the addition of six new fights. The updated lineup features a mix of established veterans and rising prospects, ensuring an exciting night of action for MMA fans.

Heavyweight Clash Takes Center Stage

The main event slot will be filled by a heavyweight collision between fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa and the always-game Marcin Tybura. Tuivasa, known for his walk-off knockout victories and celebratory shoey drinking, is coming off a three consecutive losses and is looking a big bounce back win. Tybura, meanwhile, has quietly strung together two straight wins before falling victim to the interim champ Tom Aspinall. This clash of contrasting styles promises to be a barnburner, with both fighters possessing the power to end the fight at any moment.

Intriguing Middleweight Matchup

In a pivotal middleweight showdown, Kennedy Nzechukwu will lock horns with Ovince Saint Preux. Nzechukwu, a powerful striker with knockout potential, is looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Dustin Jacoby in his last outing. Saint Preux, a seasoned veteran with a diverse skillset, is coming off a knockout loss to Philipe Lins in his last fight. This matchup presents an intriguing clash of styles, with Nzechukwu’s explosiveness pitted against Saint Preux’s well-rounded game.

Lightweight Prospects Collide

The always-exciting lightweight division receives a boost with the addition of a promising matchup between Mike Davis and Natan Levy. Davis, a dynamic striker with a knack for finishes, is aiming to extend his winning streak to four after scoring back-to-back decision victories. Levy, a talented Israeli prospect, has just one lone loss in his professional career and will be looking to make a statement on the big UFC stage. This clash of young guns has the potential to be a Fight of the Night contender.

Women’s Bantamweight Showdown

The women’s bantamweight division gets some love with the booking of Macy Chiasson vs. Pannie Kianzad. Chiasson, a former TUF finale contestant, is looking to get back on track after suffering a knockout loss to Irene Aldana in her last fight. Kianzad, a durable Swedish fighter, is coming off a hard-fought decision loss to Ketlen Vieira. This matchup features two well-rounded fighters with the potential to deliver a close and competitive contest.

With six new fights added to the mix, UFC Vegas 88 promises to be a night of nonstop action. From the heavyweight slugfest between Tuivasa and Tybura to the promising lightweight clash between Davis and Levy, there is something for every MMA fan on this card. Mark your calendars for March 16 and get ready for an exciting night of fights at the UFC Apex!

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
sodiq yusuff

Featherweight Prospects Diego Lopes and Sodiq Yusuff Collide at UFC 300

Author image Garett Kerman  •  2min
UFC News and Rumors
0802_kayla-harrison2
Kayla Harrison Signs With The UFC, Set To Fight Holly Holm At UFC 300
Author image Garett Kerman  •  12min
UFC News and Rumors
dana white
UFC Saudi Arabia Postponed, Fight Card Shifts to June 22nd
Author image Garett Kerman  •  48min
UFC News and Rumors
Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor in Road House
Road House Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Conor McGregor Face Off
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
amanda nunes felicia spencer
Amanda Nunes: “I still feel like a champion”, hints at a potential comeback
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 22 2024
UFC News and Rumors
anthony hernandez
Ikram Aliskerov OUT, Anthony Hernandez will fight Roman Kopylov at UFC 298
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 22 2024
UFC News and Rumors
frankie edgar lightweight champion
Frankie Edgar Takes His Rightful Place in the UFC Hall of Fame
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top