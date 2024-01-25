The UFC Fight Night card scheduled for March 16 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas has received a major shakeup with the addition of six new fights. The updated lineup features a mix of established veterans and rising prospects, ensuring an exciting night of action for MMA fans.

Heavyweight Clash Takes Center Stage

The main event slot will be filled by a heavyweight collision between fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa and the always-game Marcin Tybura. Tuivasa, known for his walk-off knockout victories and celebratory shoey drinking, is coming off a three consecutive losses and is looking a big bounce back win. Tybura, meanwhile, has quietly strung together two straight wins before falling victim to the interim champ Tom Aspinall. This clash of contrasting styles promises to be a barnburner, with both fighters possessing the power to end the fight at any moment.

Intriguing Middleweight Matchup

In a pivotal middleweight showdown, Kennedy Nzechukwu will lock horns with Ovince Saint Preux. Nzechukwu, a powerful striker with knockout potential, is looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Dustin Jacoby in his last outing. Saint Preux, a seasoned veteran with a diverse skillset, is coming off a knockout loss to Philipe Lins in his last fight. This matchup presents an intriguing clash of styles, with Nzechukwu’s explosiveness pitted against Saint Preux’s well-rounded game.

Lightweight Prospects Collide

The always-exciting lightweight division receives a boost with the addition of a promising matchup between Mike Davis and Natan Levy. Davis, a dynamic striker with a knack for finishes, is aiming to extend his winning streak to four after scoring back-to-back decision victories. Levy, a talented Israeli prospect, has just one lone loss in his professional career and will be looking to make a statement on the big UFC stage. This clash of young guns has the potential to be a Fight of the Night contender.

Women’s Bantamweight Showdown

The women’s bantamweight division gets some love with the booking of Macy Chiasson vs. Pannie Kianzad. Chiasson, a former TUF finale contestant, is looking to get back on track after suffering a knockout loss to Irene Aldana in her last fight. Kianzad, a durable Swedish fighter, is coming off a hard-fought decision loss to Ketlen Vieira. This matchup features two well-rounded fighters with the potential to deliver a close and competitive contest.

With six new fights added to the mix, UFC Vegas 88 promises to be a night of nonstop action. From the heavyweight slugfest between Tuivasa and Tybura to the promising lightweight clash between Davis and Levy, there is something for every MMA fan on this card. Mark your calendars for March 16 and get ready for an exciting night of fights at the UFC Apex!