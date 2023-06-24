NFL News and Rumors

Update: Deion Sanders Is Recovering From Surgery

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Deion Sanders

NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is on the road to recovery after Friday’s surgery to correct blood clots in his legs.

This is the latest procedure of many that Sanders has endured due to blood clot issues.

Sanders’s fiance Tracey Edmonds took to Instagram to provide a Friday update.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracey Edmonds (@traceyeedmonds)

Instead of a photo, the image by her post is a saying that reads: “Never Doubt The Power Of Prayer.”

She wrote:

“We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer Warriors. It was a long, but successful day! (Deion) is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery. Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you!”

He had two toes amputated in his left foot in a previous procedure.

This is not the last surgery planned.

Deion told his fans on his son Deion Jr.’s YouTube channel earlier this week that another procedure is expected to correct two hammertoe issues in that left foot.

He made it clear that he wants to enter his first season as the University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach comfortably walking the sidelines.

Sanders’s son, Deion Jr. once again shared more about his father’s surgery day on his YouTube channel.

In the first two minutes of his Friday video, he chronicles his dad walking into the hospital and being prepped for the surgery.

The remainder of the video would make Coach Prime proud.

It is Buffs’ practice; Sanders Jr. is the quarterback for the Buffaloes.

Everyone is all smiles and light-hearted which is remarkable considering it was a serious procedure.

The Buffs kick off their season in September.

It is unclear what the timetable is for Coach Prime’s recovery from this surgery or the planned date for the follow-up surgery.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Deion Sanders and his family and warm wishes for a full recovery.

He is a man of faith and has certainly leaned on that in recent years to get him through these health ordeals.

 

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

