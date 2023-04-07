US Golfer Cameron Young Has A Unique Sponsorship Deal

After the first round of the 2023 Masters, 25-year-old U.S. golfer Cameron Young is two shots behind the leaders at -5.

Young is relatively new to the scene, turning professional in 2019 after a successful collegiate golf career at Wake Forest University.

In addition to his skills, people have taken notice of the unique sponsorship logo on his shirts.

Young’s Sponsorship

Golfers are usually sponsored by companies that produce golf equipment (Titleist) or financial companies among others, but rarely are they sponsored by a different sport.

Young is one of the exceptions.

He is sponsored by Major League Baseball.

The sponsorship is a result of Young growing up and playing golf at the same club as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Terms of the sponsorship include Young getting free tickets to any MLB ballpark.

That sounds like a sweet deal, but it is not the first time MLB has sponsored golfers.

Here are a few other examples.

Peter Malnati Previously Had MLB Backing Also

Indiana native Peter Malnati was a previous MLB brand ambassador.

35-year-old Malnati was the first to win a tour event with MLB sponsorship supporting him.

That was his one and only PGA Tour win at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Others Golfers Have Been MLB Sponsored Too

Others previous golfers with MLB endorsement include Billy Andrade of The Champions Tour, Brendon Todd, and Spencer Levin.

59-year-old Rhode Islander Billy Andrade was jokingly referred to as wearing baseball umpire clothing while playing in the 2011 U.S. Senior Open.

With the blue shirt and pant assortment and the prominent MLB logo on his hat, it is easy to see how people would draw the comparison.

Billy Andrade co-leading the US Senior Open in an MLB Umpire’s uniform pic.twitter.com/xniENyT5wx — Nicky Buckets (@RaultyRault) July 8, 2021

Cameron Young Could Make History

There is a lot of golf yet to be played in what appears to be rainy, difficult weather conditions.

Young is two shots behind, but should he win the Masters, he would be the first MLB brand ambassador to win a Major.

That would likely make MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred doubly proud as his sport is set to kick off more home openers this weekend.

It is an interesting intersection of two competing spring sports, but it is a trend that continues so it must be successful for all parties involved.

