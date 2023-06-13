A membership at Los Angeles Country Club can cost anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 but securing a spot isn’t as simple as just buying your way in. Find out how much a Los Angeles Country Club membership costs, how to get invited, and the strict rules that members must follow.

For the first time in Los Angeles Country Club history, they will host the 123rd U.S. Open. It’s been almost 40 years since a major championship has been hosted in the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Country Club known Golf course is one of the most exclusive and prestigious private golf clubs in the United States, located in Los Angeles.

The club was founded in 1897 and has a rich history that has hosted several significant golf tournaments. The course is known to have luxurious amenities and amazing dining options.

The Los Angeles Country Club is a popular destination for golf enthusiasts and socialites but securing a membership isn’t so simple.

Los Angeles Country Club Course Breakdown

The North course at the Los Angles Country Club measures at 7,421 yards for par-70. It was designed by George C. Thomas in 1927 and has been restored by Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, and Geoff Shackleford in 2010.

The Los Angeles Country Club features Tifway 2 Bermudagrass fairways and pure Bentgrass greens. There are also roughs that are three-to-four-inch Tifway2/Bandera Bermudagrass, which penalizes golfers for missing fairways and the green.

There are three par-5s, 10 par-4s, and five par-3s with six of the 10 par-4s at the latest 480 yards or longer.

Los Angeles Country Club Membership Cost

The Los Angeles Country Club is one of the oldest golf clubs in Southern California. It was founded by a group of businessmen that had a keen interest in golf.

It’s a highly coveted club with an initiation fee running anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000. In addition to the initiation fee, the members are required to pay other dues which range from $20,000 to $30,000. The fees are used to cover social amenities and access to the best golf course in the world like championship golf courses, a driving range, fitness centers, Olympic size swimming pools, and more.

Along with the expensive cost, the Los Angeles Country Club is also known to be one of the most secretive and exclusive clubs in the country.

In order to join Los Angeles Country Club, new members can’t simply apply. Instead, they will have to secure an invitation and be shepherded through the process by multiple members of the club. There are also strict rules members must follow, including not sharing photos, or speaking about staff, members, or about the club.

Check out the list below for the strict rules about the Los Angeles Country Club.

Members are forbidden to write any references about the club, its members, staff or board, activities and practices, and most importantly, anything related to it becoming accessible to the public audience. This refers to the usage of any posts, comments, hashtags, or check-ins. No member of the Los Angeles Country Club will be allowed to share any photos or videos of this club and its members or facilities on any social media platform. As a member of the Los Angeles Country Club, you will also have to avoid talking about any of the club’s activities, its rules, by-laws, and policies, and any events or membership changes, especially on media platforms like professional news outlets or social media websites.

