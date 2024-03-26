On Tuesday, USA Basketball announced the 2024 USA Basketball 3×3 Men’s National Team, which will compete at this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Jimmer Fredette Leads USA Basketball 3×3 Men’s National Team

Representing USA Basketball this summer on the 3×3 team will be Canyon Barry, Jimmer Fredette, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis. The USA Basketball 3×3 Men’s National Team Committee selected the four-member roster.

Fredette, the former BYU standout and 2011 National College Player of the Year, played six seasons in the NBA, most recently for the Phoenix Suns in 2018-2019. Known as a sharpshooter, Fredette played for multiple teams overseas, including the Shanghai Sharks (2016-2019, 2020-2021), where he averaged over 36 points for three straight seasons.

Barry played four years in the NBA G League. Considered a 3×3 expert, Barry is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry

Maddox played at Princeton from 2007–2011 and then multiple seasons overseas. Maddox has won five gold medals with Team USA since 2019. Meanwhile, Travis, a Division II standout at Florida Southern, has been a staple for Team USA over the last four years.

These four players won golds at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Men’s AmeriCup and the 2023 Pan American Games and added a silver at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup.

It’s the first men’s American team to play 3×3 at the Olympics.

3×3 Rules

The rules in 3×3 are different than 5×5.

3×3 is played in the half-court with a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous as “teams must clear the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basketball, steal, or defensive rebound.”

Teams receive 1 point for made baskets inside the arc and 2 points for those made behind the arc. The first team to score 21 points wins. If a team does not score 21 points, the team with the lead as the time expires wins.

“Representing your country at the Olympics is the ultimate honor,” said Joe Lewandowski, USA Basketball 3×3 Men’s National Team head coach. “I am so happy for these guys after all the hard work and dedication they have put into 3×3 basketball. USA Basketball has the highest of standards and now the hard work begins to reach our gold-medal dream.”