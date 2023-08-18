Soccer

USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns: Who Will Replace Him?

Gia Nguyen
The U.S. Women’s National Team coach Vlatko Andonovski has officially resigned. After a very disappointing appearance in the World Cup, Andonovski steps down from his position, the US Soccer Federation announced on Thursday.

In the press release, the U.S. Soccer Federation stated that Andonovski mutually agreed to part ways.

“All of us at US Soccer thank Vlatko for his dedication to our Women’s National Team over the past four years. Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program. We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to US Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport,” US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in the press release.

U.S. Women’s Disappointing World Cup Appearance

Heading into the World Cup, the U.S. Women’s soccer team was favored to win their third consecutive title. However, the dream was cut short when the U.S. lost to Sweden in a dramatic penalty shootout in the round-of-16.

The U.S. team barely survived the knockout stage. While they had a strong win against Vietnam, they had two draws against Portugal and Netherlands.

At the World Cup, the U.S. only scored four goals over the course of the tournament. They had never finished worse than a third at previous World Cups.

U.S. Women’s Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns

Andonovski was the head coach for the team since October 2019. He took over for Jill Ellis, who took the Americans on back-to-back World Cup titles. During his time as head coach, Andonovski finished 51-5-9 and went 3-2-5 in major tournaments,

While the decision was mutual, Andonovski’s time with the team was coming to an end. Andonovskihad already led the United States to a disappointing bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. He refocused his energy on the younger players ahead of the World Cup.

Some players emerged as stars like Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Catarina Macario. However, the team was riddled with injuries heading into the World Cup, leading to an early exit.

Now the U.S. Soccer Federation will look to find a new head coach. The timeline replacement is short as the U.S. has already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in France. Currently, Twila Kilgore was named interim head coach.

Soccer
