The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has a chance to make history with a three-peat at the 2023 World Cup. With expectations higher than ever, 38-year-old star Megan Rapinoe announced her retirement less than two weeks before the competition. According to the USWNT star, the decision will allow the team to focus on winning the tournament and not have to answer questions about her. Instead, that’s exactly what’s happened.

However, U.S. Women’s Soccer fans aren’t buying it.

While Rapinoe may not have intended to become a distraction, she’s found a way to stay in the headlines in the days leading up to the 2023 World Cup.

Rapinoe Says Retirement Will Allow USWNT To Focus

In a recent interview, Rapinoe explained the reasons behind the timing of her retirement decision, which came less than two weeks before the start of the Women’s World Cup.

According to the USWNT star, her announcement will allow the team to focus on winning the 2023 World Cup.

“Obviously, I’m 38 years old and it’s pretty obvious I’m not going to be playing forever,” said Rapinoe. “I think it allows me to focus a lot more, and it allows the team to focus a lot more. We don’t have to get questions every time, every single game.”

Check out the clip from the interview below:

MEGAN RAPINOE talks about the timing of her retirement announcement ahead of the World Cup. 🗣 "We don't have to get questions every time, every single game." 🇺🇸🙌pic.twitter.com/eG1wicSq9u — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 12, 2023

U.S. Soccer Fans On Twitter Aren’t Buying It

Despite the candid interview, some U.S. Soccer fans don’t believe Rapinoe was being genuine in her interview.

With her career winding down, the soccer star hasn’t been shy about expressing her views on controversial topics. As a result, she’s made numerous headlines in the weeks leading up to the Women’s World Cup, even drawing criticism from renowned female athletes like Martina Natravalova.

Now, some fans on Twitter are calling Rapinoe selfish and are ready for the 38-year-old to retire.

Well this is logical thinking. Let’s talk about me before the team plays. What a farce… Megan Rapinoe Thinks It's All About Her, Says Retirement Announcement Will Help USWNT Focus At World Cup https://t.co/CEOGs3YLrq — TJarvis2 (@tcjarvis2) July 12, 2023

@USWNT so #MeganRapinoe you don’t want the team distracted by uncertainty. Well now you made it ALL ABOUT YOU. great time to announce your end of year retirement. The TEAM is going to get bombarded with questions about you. #lookatme — yono-bs-yo (@sayits0) July 12, 2023

Can't even retire quietly — Toon & Gloom (@manager40216) July 12, 2023

I know I shouldn’t root against my country, but… — Glen Zariczny (@glenz_27) July 12, 2023

Expectations Are Higher Than Ever For USWNT

The expectations are sky-high for Team USA at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is on a quest for its third consecutive World Cup victory but features an inexperienced roster with 14 players making their debut on the world’s biggest stage.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will feature 32 teams, making it the largest in history.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Team USA is favored to win the World Cup with +250 odds.

Rapinoe’s teammate, Alex Morgan, is favored to be the top goalscorer in the 2023 World Cup at +400 odds.

