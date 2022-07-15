Utah Jazz Asking For Picks and Young Talent From Knicks For Donovan Mitchell

Many recent reports have surfaced that the New York Knicks are interested in acquiring star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The Jazz decided to trade Rudy Gobert recently to the Minnesota Timberwolves and are signaling that they might head into a rebuilding process.

Donovan Mitchell and the New York Knicks have been reported to be interested in each other for the past few years, but no deal has gotten to the point that it is now.

The question now is what the Knicks are going to have to give up for Mitchell. The 25-year-old averaged 25.9 points per game a season ago and the year before that, he averaged 26.4. Due to his age and ability on the court, it’s going to be a tough task for the next to pull this off without giving up too much.

Knicks Trade For Donovan Mitchell

There have been some conflicting reports about this deal. Some reporters are saying that the Jazz are going to ask for five or more first-round picks. Others are suggesting that the Knicks might have to part way with some of their young talent and also give up a slew of first-round picks.

"Utah had asked about a package involving Mitchell Robinson, and at least 3 first-round picks and the Knicks declined to meet that asking price"@IanBegley with the latest on the Donovan Mitchell trade front, including the Jazz asking for Quentin Grimes in a deal pic.twitter.com/4m1x30mgY5 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 15, 2022

Would A Donovan Mitchell Deal Be Smart For The Knicks?

A Donovan Mitchell trade for the Knicks isn’t going to put them over the top of the Eastern Conference just yet. When factoring in that they’re still going to have to beat teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers, it’s easy to see why the Knicks could decide not to make this trade if they don’t feel like they can compete just yet.

However, the Knicks have been asking for a star in New York City for quite some time now and this is the perfect opportunity for them to go out and get one. They still have RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, plus the new edition of Jalen Brunson. Adding Donovan Mitchell will certainly be a step in the right direction for this organization that hasn’t found much success in the past decade. It wouldn’t be too crazy from their perspective if they do go out and make a big splash like this.