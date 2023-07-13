Utah Jazz Showing Interest in Tyler Herro

The Utah Jazz are showing some heavy interest in Miami Heat sixth man, Tyler Herro. Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year winner, missed almost the whole playoff run after breaking his hand in Game One of the first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Damian Lillard wanting to make his way to Miami, the Heat are doing everything in their power to make moves to potentially meet Portland’s high demands. As a result, Tyler Herro has been constantly mired in trade rumors, but the Jazz are still heavily interested in the shooting guard.

Tyler Herro Linked to Utah Jazz in Trade Rumors

Tyler Herro’s Impact Last Season

Despite Miami making a Cinderella-like run to the NBA Finals as an eight seed, there were still times the team could have used his scoring. Herro had another solid campaign last season. He tallied 20.1 points, 5.4 total rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Herro also shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc and possessed a career-high offensive rating of 109. As if that was not enough, he also averaged a career-best true shooting percentage of 56.6 percent.

His presence off the bench was a lifesaver many times last season for a Miami Heat team who struggled to find consistent offense during the regular season. Remember, the Heat were a play-in team and ranked in the bottom half of the league in team offense. In some regards, Tyler Herro had a better season than the year when he won the Sixth Man of the Year award. It makes sense why the Utah Jazz are interested in adding him to utilize him off their bench.

Other Teams Interested in the Former Sixth Man of the Year

Utah is not the only team who is interested in Tyler Herro. Herro has told those close to him he expects to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal centering around Damian Lillard. Another Eastern Conference contender to keep an eye on is the Boston Celtics. Boston has already given up a lot this offseason by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis.

However, they have also shown interest in Damian Lillard and could be involved in a possible three-team trade scenario. All in all, Tyler Herro is a scorer who can provide instant offense off of someone’s bench. Especially with him coming into his prime, it makes sense why there is a solid market for his services.

