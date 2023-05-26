Utah Lands 4-Star QB Isaac Wilson, Younger Brother of Jets’ Zach Wilson

Utah continues to build a winning program as they land top recruits from all across the country.

Draper’s Corner Canyon High School quarterback, Isaac Wilson, has made his commitment to the University of Utah, choosing the Utes over other notable programs such as Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oklahoma State, and UCLA. Isaac, who is the younger brother of former BYU standout and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, is following in his brother’s footsteps as he embarks on his collegiate football journey.

“2x pac -2 champs, seems like all they do is win,” Wilson said. “It’s just right down the street to my family and friends. Coach Ludwig runs a clean-cut offense that really shows their relations to the next level.” “I want to play for coaches that care about me,” Wilson stated regarding his commitment. “A lot of other things are important to me, but I want to go where coaches care for their players, they know my likes and dislikes and just want what is best for me.

The NFL is the Ultimate Goal for Wilson

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds, Isaac is regarded as a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 316 overall prospect and the No. 18 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Additionally, he holds the distinction of being the second-ranked player in the state of Utah. He’s not shy of letting it be known his goal is to follow in his older brother’s footsteps to the NFL.

“The offense is important, and I am looking at a lot of different things, but coaches that care about their players is No. 1 for me. My goal is to play in the NFL, and that is what I will strive to do, but I want to go to a school that prepares me to be the best I can be in life after football.”

A Utes Championship Caliber Recruiting Class

Isaac has already made two trips to Salt Lake City to meet with the Utes coaching staff, with his most recent visit being an official visit on April 21. With Isaac’s commitment, Utah now has four recruits in their 2024 class, including three-star safety Jeilani Davis, three-star defensive lineman Isaia Faga, and EDGE Vili Taufatofua. The Utes’ recruiting class currently ranks at No. 61 nationally and No. 7 in the Pac-12 conference.

It’s worth noting that Isaac’s market value in terms of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) is currently evaluated at $56,000. This valuation is an industry-leading index that predicts the projected annual value (PAV) of high school and college athletes. It represents Isaac’s potential worth at this particular moment and does not reflect the actual value of any NIL deals he may have completed thus far.

As Isaac Wilson joins the University of Utah’s football program, he carries with him the legacy of his brother’s success and the anticipation of making his own mark on the college football scene.