Valeri Nichushkin records his first career NHL hat trick

Colorado Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin of Chelyabinsk, Russia registered his first career National Hockey League hat trick on Sunday, and it just so happened to be in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He accomplished the feat in a 5-1 Colorado Avalanche win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. With the win, the Avalanche lead the best out of seven Western Conference first round series three games to one.

How did Nichushkin score thrice?

Nichushkin put the Avalanche up 2-1 at 11:36 of the second period on the power-play with a game-winning goal. Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta and Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia picked up the assists. Nichushkin then scored with 24 seconds left on the power-play in the second period to put the Avalanche up 4-1. Artturi Lehkonen of Piikkio, Finland and MacKinnon had the assists. Nichushkin then closed out the scoring with 13 seconds left in the third period with an empty net goal. Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland picked up the lone assist.

Nichushkin’s statistics in 2024 NHL Playoffs

Nichushkin has six goals and zero assists for six points. He has 16 shots on goal, is a +1 with three power-play goals, three even strength goals, two game-winning goals, a shooting percentage of 37.5%, seven blocked shots, nine hits, and one takeaway. Nichushkin’s six goals, three even strength goals, three power-play goals, two game-winning goals, and a shooting percentage of 37.5% lead the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Nichushkin’s six playoff goals are tied with Edmonton Oilers left winger Zach Hyman of Toronto, Ontario.

Avalanche heading back to Winnipeg in control

Despite not having home ice advantage heading into the series, the Avalanche do now. All they need to do to reach the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is win one of the next three games. Game five is in Winnipeg on Tuesday.