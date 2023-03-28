The Valero Texas Open purse, prize money, and payouts are up 3.5 percent in 2023, but with a chance to play in the Masters on the line, there’s so much more on the line at TPC San Antonio than the $1.6M purse.
The PGA Tour makes its last stop at TPC San Antonio for the 2023 Valero Texas Open ahead of the Masters. Though it’s not a designated event, the historic golf tournament generally draws an interesting field as players look to capitalize on their last opportunity to get into the Masters.
The 2023 Valero Texas Open purse is up 3.5 percent but with the event placed one week before the Masters, there’s a lot more on the line than the $1.602 million payout.
Several players will be playing for a shot to qualify for the 2023 Masters and play in the first major tournament of the year.
The Valero Texas Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
Many of the top players in the world elected to take a week off to prepare for the Masters but the Valero Texas Open is more than just another event on the tour.
It’s one of the oldest PGA Tour events and dates back 101 years ago to 1922. It’s generally played at The Oaks Course in TPC San Antonio. The Valero Texas Open is the third-oldest event on the tour and sixth-oldest professional golf tournament in the world. It also holds the record for longest tournament held in the same city.
Despite being one of the most historic events, the PGA Tour did not elevate this tournament to become a designated event. Since it’s the last stop before the Masters, generally the field will be thinner as players prepare for the beginning of major championship golf.
In 2023, the purse is up about 3.48 percent for a total of $8.9 million. The first place winner is set to take home $1.602M and the 65th place wins $19,135.
|Position
|Payout
|1
|$1,602,000
|2
|$970,100
|3
|$614,100
|4
|$436,100
|5
|$364,900
|6
|$322,625
|7
|$300,375
|8
|$278,125
|9
|$260,325
|10
|$242,525
|11
|$224,725
|12
|$206,925
|13
|$189,125
|14
|$171,325
|15
|$162,425
|16
|$153,525
|17
|$144,625
|18
|$135,725
|19
|$126,825
|20
|$117,925
|21
|$109,025
|22
|$100,125
|23
|$93,005
|24
|$85,885
|25
|$78,765
|26
|$71,645
|27
|$68,975
|28
|$66,305
|29
|$63,635
|30
|$60,965
|31
|$58,295
|32
|$55,625
|33
|$52,855
|34
|$50,730
|35
|$48,505
|36
|$46,280
|37
|$44,055
|38
|$42,275
|39
|$40,495
|40
|$38,715
|41
|$36,935
|42
|$35,155
|43
|$33,375
|44
|$31,595
|45
|$29,815
|46
|$28,035
|47
|$26,255
|48
|$24,831
|49
|$23,585
|50
|$22,873
|51
|$22,339
|52
|$21,805
|53
|$21,449
|54
|$21,093
|55
|$20,915
|56
|$20,737
|57
|$20,559
|58
|$20,381
|59
|$20,203
|60
|$20,025
|61
|$19,847
|62
|$19,669
|63
|$19,491
|64
|$19,313
|65
|$19,135
2023 The Valero Texas Open Purse Increases 3.48% Percent Compared to 2022
The Valero Texas Open is the last chance for players to cash in their ticket to the Masters. Despite the purse going up only 3.48%, the field features a wide variety of players including Augusta National hopefuls and a few Masters invitees.
In 2023, the value of the Valero Texas Open purse is up 15 percent compared to 2021 from $7.7 million to $8.9 million.
The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $1.602 million this weekend at Austin Country Club.
Not only will the winner take home $1.6 million, the Valero Texas Open is valued at least 38 points, meaning there’s a ticket for the Masters on the line for players on the cusp of the top 50 on the Official World Golf Rankings, including Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, and JJ Spaun.
Check out the table below to view the The Valero Texas Open purses since 2002.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|8,900,000
|1,602,000
|2022
|J. J. Spaun
|8,600,000
|1,548,000
|2021
|Jordan Spieth
|7,700,000
|1,386,000
|2020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Corey Conners
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|2018
|Andrew Landry
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2017
|Kevin Chappell
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2016
|Charley Hoffman
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2015
|Jimmy Walker
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2014
|Steven Bowditch
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2013
|Martin Laird
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2012
|Ben Curtis
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2011
|Brendan Steele
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2010
|Adam Scott
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2009
|Zach Johnson (2)
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2008
|Zach Johnson
|4,500,000
|810,000
|2007
|Justin Leonard (3)
|4,500,000
|810,000
|2006
|Eric Axley
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2005
|Robert Gamez
|3,500,000
|630,000
|2004
|Bart Bryant
|3,500,000
|630,000
|2003
|Tommy Armour III
|3,500,000
|630,000
|2002
|Loren Roberts
|3,500,000
|630,000
