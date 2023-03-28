Golf News and Rumors

Valero Texas Open 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 3.5%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.602M

Gia Nguyen
4 min read
The Valero Texas Open purse, prize money, and payouts are up 3.5 percent in 2023, but with a chance to play in the Masters on the line, there’s so much more on the line at TPC San Antonio than the $1.6M purse.

The PGA Tour makes its last stop at TPC San Antonio for the 2023 Valero Texas Open ahead of the Masters. Though it’s not a designated event, the historic golf tournament generally draws an interesting field as players look to capitalize on their last opportunity to get into the Masters.

The 2023 Valero Texas Open purse is up 3.5 percent but with the event placed one week before the Masters, there’s a lot more on the line than the $1.602 million payout.

Several players will be playing for a shot to qualify for the 2023 Masters and play in the first major tournament of the year.

Scroll down below for a complete The Valero Texas Open 2023 purse and payouts.

The Valero Texas Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Many of the top players in the world elected to take a week off to prepare for the Masters but the Valero Texas Open is more than just another event on the tour.

It’s one of the oldest PGA Tour events and dates back 101 years ago to 1922. It’s generally played at The Oaks Course in TPC San Antonio. The Valero Texas Open is the third-oldest event on the tour and sixth-oldest professional golf tournament in the world. It also holds the record for longest tournament held in the same city.

Despite being one of the most historic events, the PGA Tour did not elevate this tournament to become a designated event. Since it’s the last stop before the Masters, generally the field will be thinner as players prepare for the beginning of major championship golf.

In 2023, the purse is up about 3.48 percent for a total of $8.9 million. The first place winner is set to take home $1.602M and the 65th place wins $19,135.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the The Valero Texas Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Position Payout
1 $1,602,000
2 $970,100
3 $614,100
4 $436,100
5 $364,900
6 $322,625
7 $300,375
8 $278,125
9 $260,325
10 $242,525
11 $224,725
12 $206,925
13 $189,125
14 $171,325
15 $162,425
16 $153,525
17 $144,625
18 $135,725
19 $126,825
20 $117,925
21 $109,025
22 $100,125
23 $93,005
24 $85,885
25 $78,765
26 $71,645
27 $68,975
28 $66,305
29 $63,635
30 $60,965
31 $58,295
32 $55,625
33 $52,855
34 $50,730
35 $48,505
36 $46,280
37 $44,055
38 $42,275
39 $40,495
40 $38,715
41 $36,935
42 $35,155
43 $33,375
44 $31,595
45 $29,815
46 $28,035
47 $26,255
48 $24,831
49 $23,585
50 $22,873
51 $22,339
52 $21,805
53 $21,449
54 $21,093
55 $20,915
56 $20,737
57 $20,559
58 $20,381
59 $20,203
60 $20,025
61 $19,847
62 $19,669
63 $19,491
64 $19,313
65 $19,135

2023 The Valero Texas Open Purse Increases 3.48% Percent Compared to 2022

The Valero Texas Open is the last chance for players to cash in their ticket to the Masters. Despite the purse going up only 3.48%, the field features a wide variety of players including Augusta National hopefuls and a few Masters invitees.

In 2023, the value of the Valero Texas Open purse is up 15 percent compared to 2021 from $7.7 million to $8.9 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $1.602 million this weekend at Austin Country Club.

Not only will the winner take home $1.6 million, the Valero Texas Open is valued at least 38 points, meaning there’s a ticket for the Masters on the line for players on the cusp of the top 50 on the Official World Golf Rankings, including Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, and JJ Spaun.

Check out the table below to view the The Valero Texas Open purses since 2002.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 8,900,000 1,602,000
2022 J. J. Spaun 8,600,000 1,548,000
2021 Jordan Spieth 7,700,000 1,386,000
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Corey Conners 7,500,000 1,350,000
2018 Andrew Landry 6,200,000 1,116,000
2017 Kevin Chappell 6,200,000 1,116,000
2016 Charley Hoffman 6,200,000 1,116,000
2015 Jimmy Walker 6,200,000 1,116,000
2014 Steven Bowditch 6,200,000 1,116,000
2013 Martin Laird 6,200,000 1,116,000
2012 Ben Curtis 6,200,000 1,116,000
2011 Brendan Steele 6,200,000 1,116,000
2010 Adam Scott 6,100,000 1,098,000
2009 Zach Johnson (2) 6,100,000 1,098,000
2008 Zach Johnson 4,500,000 810,000
2007 Justin Leonard (3) 4,500,000 810,000
2006 Eric Axley 4,000,000 720,000
2005 Robert Gamez 3,500,000 630,000
2004 Bart Bryant 3,500,000 630,000
2003 Tommy Armour III 3,500,000 630,000
2002 Loren Roberts 3,500,000 630,000

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
