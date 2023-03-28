The Valero Texas Open purse, prize money, and payouts are up 3.5 percent in 2023, but with a chance to play in the Masters on the line, there’s so much more on the line at TPC San Antonio than the $1.6M purse.

The PGA Tour makes its last stop at TPC San Antonio for the 2023 Valero Texas Open ahead of the Masters. Though it’s not a designated event, the historic golf tournament generally draws an interesting field as players look to capitalize on their last opportunity to get into the Masters.

The 2023 Valero Texas Open purse is up 3.5 percent but with the event placed one week before the Masters, there’s a lot more on the line than the $1.602 million payout.

Several players will be playing for a shot to qualify for the 2023 Masters and play in the first major tournament of the year.

The Valero Texas Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Many of the top players in the world elected to take a week off to prepare for the Masters but the Valero Texas Open is more than just another event on the tour.

It’s one of the oldest PGA Tour events and dates back 101 years ago to 1922. It’s generally played at The Oaks Course in TPC San Antonio. The Valero Texas Open is the third-oldest event on the tour and sixth-oldest professional golf tournament in the world. It also holds the record for longest tournament held in the same city.

Despite being one of the most historic events, the PGA Tour did not elevate this tournament to become a designated event. Since it’s the last stop before the Masters, generally the field will be thinner as players prepare for the beginning of major championship golf.

In 2023, the purse is up about 3.48 percent for a total of $8.9 million. The first place winner is set to take home $1.602M and the 65th place wins $19,135.

Position Payout 1 $1,602,000 2 $970,100 3 $614,100 4 $436,100 5 $364,900 6 $322,625 7 $300,375 8 $278,125 9 $260,325 10 $242,525 11 $224,725 12 $206,925 13 $189,125 14 $171,325 15 $162,425 16 $153,525 17 $144,625 18 $135,725 19 $126,825 20 $117,925 21 $109,025 22 $100,125 23 $93,005 24 $85,885 25 $78,765 26 $71,645 27 $68,975 28 $66,305 29 $63,635 30 $60,965 31 $58,295 32 $55,625 33 $52,855 34 $50,730 35 $48,505 36 $46,280 37 $44,055 38 $42,275 39 $40,495 40 $38,715 41 $36,935 42 $35,155 43 $33,375 44 $31,595 45 $29,815 46 $28,035 47 $26,255 48 $24,831 49 $23,585 50 $22,873 51 $22,339 52 $21,805 53 $21,449 54 $21,093 55 $20,915 56 $20,737 57 $20,559 58 $20,381 59 $20,203 60 $20,025 61 $19,847 62 $19,669 63 $19,491 64 $19,313 65 $19,135

2023 The Valero Texas Open Purse Increases 3.48% Percent Compared to 2022

The Valero Texas Open is the last chance for players to cash in their ticket to the Masters. Despite the purse going up only 3.48%, the field features a wide variety of players including Augusta National hopefuls and a few Masters invitees.

In 2023, the value of the Valero Texas Open purse is up 15 percent compared to 2021 from $7.7 million to $8.9 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $1.602 million this weekend at Austin Country Club.

Not only will the winner take home $1.6 million, the Valero Texas Open is valued at least 38 points, meaning there’s a ticket for the Masters on the line for players on the cusp of the top 50 on the Official World Golf Rankings, including Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, and JJ Spaun.

Check out the table below to view the The Valero Texas Open purses since 2002.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 8,900,000 1,602,000 2022 J. J. Spaun 8,600,000 1,548,000 2021 Jordan Spieth 7,700,000 1,386,000 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Corey Conners 7,500,000 1,350,000 2018 Andrew Landry 6,200,000 1,116,000 2017 Kevin Chappell 6,200,000 1,116,000 2016 Charley Hoffman 6,200,000 1,116,000 2015 Jimmy Walker 6,200,000 1,116,000 2014 Steven Bowditch 6,200,000 1,116,000 2013 Martin Laird 6,200,000 1,116,000 2012 Ben Curtis 6,200,000 1,116,000 2011 Brendan Steele 6,200,000 1,116,000 2010 Adam Scott 6,100,000 1,098,000 2009 Zach Johnson (2) 6,100,000 1,098,000 2008 Zach Johnson 4,500,000 810,000 2007 Justin Leonard (3) 4,500,000 810,000 2006 Eric Axley 4,000,000 720,000 2005 Robert Gamez 3,500,000 630,000 2004 Bart Bryant 3,500,000 630,000 2003 Tommy Armour III 3,500,000 630,000 2002 Loren Roberts 3,500,000 630,000

