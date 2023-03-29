The 2023 Valero Texas Open will tee off from TPC San Antonio and it’s expected to be a great weekend for golf in Texas. Find the Valero Texas Open 2023 tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at TPC San Antonio.

The PGA Tour makes its final stop before the Masters at TPC San Antonio for the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Thursday. For players on the bubble, there’s only one more way to qualify for the 2023 Masters and it’s by ranking in the top 50 on the Official World Golf Rankings. It’s going to be a crazy weekend of golf as players put everything on the line for a shot at history next week.

The Valero Texas Open will tee off on Thursday morning, and with so much on the line, it’s a great weekend to tune in on the action. The weather is shaping up for a nice weekend at TPC San Antonio. There is a clear forecast ahead with only a few days of strong winds.

Valero Texas Open 2023 Field

Even though some of the world’s top golfers take the week off before the Masters, the Valero Texas Open is still a highly competitive tournament. For some players, a great weekend or a win can help them punch their ticket to Augusta National.

Most of the top players on the Official World Golf Rankings have used this week to prepare, blowing the field wide open for anyone to win. This year, the Valero Texas Open field features Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton, and more.

Meanwhile, other Masters’ invitees are competing in hopes to shake off last-minute nerves and tighten up their game. Most of the Masters’ qualifiers in the field also had a bad weekend at WGC-Dell Match Play and are in need of redemption before heading to Augusta National.

Valero Texas Open 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour will be in San Antonio, Texas this week, which means tee times will start around 8:30 a.m. ET.

The first group features Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy, and Henrik Norlander. They will tee off on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET from Hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Valero Texas Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

It’s not an elevated event but the field features some Masters invitees, including Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis, and more.

Generally, tournaments right before a major championship lack star power but with a chance at the Masters, it’s going to be a competitive weekend of golf for players on the bubble in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The first featured group will tee off on Thursday morning and include Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, and Andrew Putnam at 9:14 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, J.J Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, and Rickie Fowler will round off the featured groups teeing off at 1:58 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

9:14 a.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam

1:58 p.m. ET: J.J Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

2:09 p.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton

2:20 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman

2:31 p.m. ET: Taylor Montogomery, Eric Cole, Austin Smotherman

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Group 8:30 a.m. Ryan Palmer. Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander 8:30 a.m.* Dylan Frittelli, James Hahn, Alex Smalley 8:41 a.m. Nick Watney, Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett 8:41 a.m.* Ricky Barnes, Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard 8:52 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Sam Ryder 8:52 a.m.* Ben Martin, Thomas Detry, S.H. Kim 9:03 a.m. Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Davis Love III 9:03 a.m.* Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria, Matt Kuchar 9:14 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin 9:14 a.m.* Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam 9:25 a.m. Luke List, Hank Lebioda, Tyler Duncan 9:25 a.m.* Lucas Glover, Francesco Molinari, Padraig Harrington 9:36 a.m. Chez Reavie, Andrew Landry, Davis Riley 9:36 a.m.* Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard, Kramer Hickok 9:47 a.m. Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An, Matthias Schwab 9:47 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk 9:58 a.m. Nate Lashley, Adam Long, Lee Hodges 9:58 a.m.* Kyle Stanley, Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman 10:09 a.m. MJ Daffue, Augusto Núñez, Peter Kuest 10:09 a.m.* Michael Gligic, Carl Yuan, Nicolai Hojgaard 10:20 a.m. Aaron Rai, Brandon Matthews, Austen Truslow 10:20 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens, Pierceson Coody 10:31 a.m. Harry Higgs, Trevor Cone, Roberto Díaz 10:31 a.m.* Austin Eckroat, Brent Grant, David Carey 1:25 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox 1:25 p.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Will Gordon 1:36 p.m. Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin 1:36 p.m.* Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Ben Taylor 1:47 p.m. Troy Merritt, Matthew NeSmith, Robby Shelton 1:47 p.m.* Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Callum Tarren 1:58 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler 1:58 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski 2:09 p.m. Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton 2:09 p.m.* Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Michael Thompson 2:20 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman 2:20 p.m.* Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo 2:31 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Eric Cole, Austin Smotherman 2:31 p.m.* Chesson Hadley, Hayden Buckley, Justin Lower 2:42 p.m. Michael Kim, Satoshi Kodaira, Greyson Sigg 2:42 p.m.* Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim 2:53 p.m. Ryan Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy 2:53 p.m.* Paul Haley II, Zecheng Dou, Kazuki Higa 3:04 p.m. Kevin Roy, Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Gerard 3:04 p.m.* Andrew Novak, Trevor Werbylo, JJ Wood 3:15 p.m. Carson Young, Vincent Norrman, Jesse Mueller 3:15 p.m.* Matti Schmid, Tano Goya Peter, Lansburgh 3:26 p.m. Scott Harrington, Harry Hall, Cole Hammer 3:26 p.m.* Harrison Endycott, Kyle Westmoreland, Chandler Phillips

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Valero Texas Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

The featured groups in Round 2 will also begin at 9:03 a.m. ET with defending champion J.J Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler teeing off in the morning.

The last featured group of the day, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, and Andrew Putnam, will be teeing off in the afternoon at 2:09 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the featured groups in Round 2 of the Valero Texas Open.

9:03 a.m. ET: J.J Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

9:14 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton

9:25 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman

9:36 a.m. ET: Taylor Montogomery, Eric Cole, Austin Smotherman

2:09 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Tee Times Group 8:30 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Will Gordon 8:30 a.m.* Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox 8:41 a.m. Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Ben Taylor 8:41 a.m.* Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin 8:52 a.m. Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Callum Tarren 8:52 a.m.* Troy Merritt, Matthew NeSmith, Robby Shelton 9:03 a.m. Cameron Champ, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski 9:03 a.m.* J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler 9:14 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Michael Thompson 9:14 a.m.* Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton 9:25 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo 9:25 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman 9:36 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Hayden Buckley, Justin Lower 9:36 a.m.* Taylor Montgomery, Eric Cole, Austin Smotherman 9:47 a.m. Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim 9:47 a.m.* Michael Kim, Satoshi Kodaira, Greyson Sigg 9:58 a.m. Paul Haley II, Zecheng Dou, Kazuki Higa 9:58 a.m.* Ryan Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy 10:09 a.m. Andrew Novak, Trevor Werbylo, JJ Wood 10:09 a.m.* Kevin Roy, Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Gerard 10:20 a.m. Matti Schmid, Tano Goya Peter, Lansburgh 10:20 a.m.* Carson Young, Vincent Norrman, Jesse Mueller 10:31 a.m. Harrison Endycott, Kyle Westmoreland, Chandler Phillips 10:31 a.m.* Scott Harrington, Harry Hall, Cole Hammer 1:25 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, James Hahn, Alex Smalley 1:25 p.m.* Ryan Palmer. Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander 1:36 p.m. Ricky Barnes, Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard 1:36 p.m.* Nick Watney, Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett 1:47 p.m. Ben Martin, Thomas Detry, S.H. Kim 1:47 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Sam Ryder 1:58 p.m. Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria, Matt Kuchar 1:58 p.m.* Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Davis Love III 2:09 p.m. Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam 2:09 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin 2:20 p.m. Lucas Glover, Francesco Molinari, Padraig Harrington 2:20 p.m.* Luke List, Hank Lebioda, Tyler Duncan 2:31 p.m. Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard, Kramer Hickok 2:31 p.m.* Chez Reavie, Andrew Landry, Davis Riley 2:42 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk 2:42 p.m.* Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An, Matthias Schwab 2:53 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman 2:53 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Adam Long, Lee Hodges 3:04 p.m. Michael Gligic, Carl Yuan, Nicolai Hojgaard 3:04 p.m.* MJ Daffue, Augusto Núñez, Peter Kuest 3:15 p.m. Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens, Pierceson Coody 3:15 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Brandon Matthews, Austen Truslow 3:26 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Brent Grant, David Carey 3:26 p.m.* Harry Higgs, Trevor Cone, Roberto Díaz

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Valero Texas Open 2023 Weather Forecast

The biggest defense at TPC San Antonio is the natural elements, but luckily for the field, the weather appears to be cooperating this week. Overall, it looks like it’s going to be a great weekend for golf with little-to-no chance of rain.

The winds are strong to begin the week but will subside from Friday and on. With clear skies and manageable winds, it’s anyone’s game at the Valero Texas Open. Look for some really competitive golf and creativity from the field, with a spot at the Masters on the line.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Valero Texas Open weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS % AM RAINS PM WINDS %PM RAINS Thursday 77 / 59 E 9 mph 0% S 19 mph 10% Friday 86 / 66 S 16 mph 0% SW 13 mph 0% Saturday 75 / 62 NE 5 mph 0% NE 8 mph 0% Sunday 84 / 62 NE 7 mph 0% SE 11 mph 0%

