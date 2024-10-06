Vanderbilt stuns Alabama in colossal College Football upset

There was a magical upset in College Football on Saturday. Quite frankly, what we saw on Saturday will be considered one of the most gigantic upsets we have ever seen at the National Collegiate Athletic Association level. It was simply a stunning result that was simply not remotely expected whatsoever.

What happened?

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide, one of college football’s most notable and prolific teams, and the number one team in the rankings, lost as a 23.5 point favourite to the University of Vanderbilt Commanders. Vanderbilt not only covered the spread with ease, but they actually won the game 40-35.

This was the first time since 1984 that Alabama lost to Vanderbilt. The last time the Commanders beat the Crimson Tide was September 29, 1984 in a 30-21 Vanderbilt win. The Commanders had also lost their last 60 straight games against a top-five opponent.

How did Vanderbilt actually win?

The Commanders had two touchdown rushes from Sedrick Alexander of Austin, Texas, one interception return for a touchdown of 29 yards from Randon Fontenette of Freeport, Texas, and 113 yards receiving from tight end Eli Stowers of Denton, Texas. The Commanders even had a strong game from kicker Brock Taylor of Knoxville, Tennessee, who made field goals from 51 and 33 yards.

Vanderbilt got off to a great start as they scored the first two touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead. Alexander had a seven yard touchdown run and Fontenette had a pick six. The Commanders took a nine point lead at 23-14 into the half, and two point lead after three quarters. Vanderbilt never trailed once during the entire game.

Six more seeds lose

In a topsy turvy day in College Football, six more seeds ranked in the top 25 lost. Arkansas stunned fourth ranked Tennessee 19-14, Texas A&M spanked ninth ranked Missouri 41-10, Washington beat 10th ranked Michigan 27-10, Minnesota beat 11th ranked USC 24-17, Southern Methodist University beat 22nd ranked Louisville 34-27, and in overtime Syracuse beat 25th ranked UNLV 44-41.