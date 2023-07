Some guys have all the luck. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is used to making long shots on the basketball court. Today, he decided to drain one on the gold course as the future Hall of Fame made a hole-in-one.

Steph Curry Makes Hole-In-One At Celebrity Golf Tournament

Curry is in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament.

On the 7th hole, Curry channeled his shooting skills to make a hole-in-one. It was the first-ever hole-in-one on the 152-yard hole in tournament history.

As soon as the ball went in, Curry sprinted down the fairway and celebrated in style as the crowd cheered him on.

This wasn’t the only big shot Curry hit. During the first round on Friday, the Warriors’ guard nailed a long putt with a huge right-to-left break.

Stop us if you've heard this before: Steph Curry drains it from WAY downtown! 🔥 📺: @peacock | @ACChampionship pic.twitter.com/29kGuRQiLK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 14, 2023

Curry is in first place with 47 points, with former tennis pro Mardy Fish in second with 44 points.

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski is in third with 39 points, with former pitcher Mark Mulder in fourth with 38.

The final round will be Sunday afternoon.

Round 2 is still underway. Leaderboard is from 4:45 p.m. ET.

Pos Player Total Thru T1 STEPHEN CURRY 47 14 T1 MARDY FISH 44 13 3 JOE PAVELSKI 39 13 4 MARK MULDER 38 F 5 JACK WAGNER 35 15 6 BRIAN URLACHER 34 15 T7 DEREK LOWE 33 17 T7 ANNIKA SORENSTAM 33 17 T7 MARSHALL FAULK 33 15 10 KEVIN MILLAR 32 F T11 DELL CURRY 30 15 T11 JAKE OWEN 30 15 T11 JOHN SMOLTZ 30 15 T14 AARON RODGERS 29 17 T14 TONY ROMO 29 15 T14 ALEX KILLORN 29 13 T17 ROBBIE GOULD 28 F T17 DEREK CARR 28 F T17 DOUG PEDERSON 28 F T20 JOE MAUER 27 15 T20 JOHN ELWAY 27 15 22 VINNY DEL NEGRO 26 F 23 TIM WAKEFIELD 25 17 24 HARRISON SMITH 24 F T25 JEROME BETTIS 23 F T25 DAVID WELLS 23 16 T27 DWIGHT FREENEY 22 F T27 MICHAEL PEÑA 22 16 T27 BRET BAIER 22 15 T30 JON LESTER 21 F T30 TJ OSHIE 21 15 T32 ALFONSO RIBEIRO 20 F T32 ADAM THIELEN 20 17 34 CHARLES WOODSON 19 16 35 TIM BROWN 16 F T36 JERRY RICE 15 F T36 RAY ALLEN 15 F T38 JOE THEISMANN 14 F T38 ALEX SMITH 14 17 40 PATRICK PETERSON 13 F T41 MIKE MODANO 12 F T41 AJ HAWK 12 F 43 JOE BUCK 11 F T44 JAYSON WERTH 10 F T44 CANELO 10 F T46 LARRY FITZGERALD 9 F T46 JOSH ALLEN 9 15 T48 SHANE VICTORINO 8 F T48 DAVID CARR 8 F T48 SETH CURRY 8 15* T51 ANDREW WHITWORTH 5 F T51 MIKE VRABEL 5 F T53 REGGIE BUSH 4 F T53 NATE BARGATZE 4 17* 55 JAY BILAS 3 F T56 CC SABATHIA 1 F T56 HALLY LEADBETTER 1 F T56 RONDE BARBER 1 17* 59 RAY ROMANO 0 F 60 PATRICK MAHOMES II -1 15 T61 MARCUS ALLEN -3 F T61 ANDRE IGUODALA -3 F 63 DEXTER FOWLER -4 F T64 ROGER CLEMENS -7 F T64 ROB RIGGLE -7 17* T64 TRAVIS KELCE -7 15 67 COLIN JOST -8 12* T68 EMMITT SMITH -9 F T68 PAT MCAFEE -9 F 70 DAN QUAYLE -10 F 71 RYAN FITZPATRICK -11 16* T72 VINCE CARTER -12 17* T72 JASON SCHEFF -12 16* T74 JAY DEMARCUS -13 F T74 KYLE LOWRY -13 15* 76 BAKER MAYFIELD -14 17* 77 BRIAN BAUMGARTNER -15 17* T78 STEVE YOUNG -16 14* T78 LARRY THE CABLE GUY -16 12* T80 JIM MCMAHON -20 F T80 CHARLES BARKLEY -20 12* 82 JOHN O’HURLEY -24 16* 83 DAVANTE ADAMS -25 F T84 KYLE RUDOLPH -26 14* T84 MIKE GOLIC -26 14* 86 DEMARCUS WARE -29 14* 87 MILES TELLER -31 16* 88 CHACE CRAWFORD -32 16* 89 ZACH LAVINE -33 15* 90 KATHRYN TAPPEN -35 15* 91 THE MIZ -43 F 92 DYLAN DREYER -45 14* WD DON CHEADLE -17

