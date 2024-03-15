Vikings Acquire Texans’ 2024 First-Round Pick In Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are stocking up on valuable draft picks. The Vikings and Texans have agreed to a trade where Minnesota will receive Houston’s 2024 first-round pick. View the full details of the trade below.

A Draft Trade!! The #Vikings and #Texans have agreed to terms on a major deal in advance of the draft, per me and @TomPelissero, landing Minnesota another 1. — Minnesota gets No. 23 and No. 232.

— Houston gets No. 42, 188 and a 2025 2nd rounder. MIN moves up, HOU collects. pic.twitter.com/ehRFqOKbFz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are trading a 2024 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 188), and a 2025 second-round pick to the Texans for a 2024 first-round pick (No. 23) and a 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 232). More importantly, the Vikings keep their 2024 first-round pick (No. 11). With two first-round picks, Minnesota is expected to trade into the top 10 to draft a quarterback. Kirk Cousins, the Vikings starting QB since 2018, departed Minnesota to sign with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. As a result, the Vikings signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract. Even if the Vikings take a quarterback in the upcoming draft, Darnold has a great chance to start as a bridge QB. Will The Vikings Select A Quarterback In The 2024 NFL Draft?

🚨 TRADE!!! 🚨 The #Vikings have acquired a 2024 1st-round pick in a trade with the Texans. 📰: https://t.co/ajpdyl0ZlY pic.twitter.com/OfskozFd0M — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 15, 2024

With Darnold on the roster, it’s not a matter of if the Vikings take a quarterback, but when.

At No. 11, Minnesota will likely have to move up in the top 5 to take a quarterback.

The Chicago Bears at No. 1 and Washington Commanders at No. 2 are, in all likelihood, taking a quarterback.

The New England Patriots at No. 3 are the wild card. Mac Jones is now on the Jaguars, meaning the Patriots enter the 2024 season with newly acquired Jacoby Brissett as their starter. The Patriots could take a quarterback, receiver, or trade back.

If the Patriots stay at No. 3, then the Cardinals at No. 4 will be a prime trade candidate for teams who need quarterbacks since Arizona still has Kyler Murray on the roster.