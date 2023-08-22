Viktor Hovland Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife

Viktor Hovland bested Scottie Scheffler for the win at BMW Championship in Olympia Fields last weekend.

Hovland won his second event this season taking home a total of $3.6 million, bringing his total payouts in 2023 to $14,112,236.

Hovland has played 22 events this year, finishing with two wins, a runner-up, and eight top-10 finishes. He also did not miss a single cut this year.

Hovland’s net worth and career earnings have increased dramatically this year. In fact, he set a new career high in season earnings in 2023.

In just five years on the Tour, Hovland has total career earnings of $34,199,779.

Viktor Hovland Net Worth

Hovland joined the Tour in 2019. In just four years of professional golf, he’s brought in over $34 million in career earnings.

Hovland total net worth after winning the BMW Championship is an estimated $20 million. His two biggest wins include the Memorial Tournament and the BMW Championship, both payouts were worth $3.6 million.

Hovland’s primary source of income comes from his Tour earnings but he’s also earned some money from endorsement deals. However, after winning the BMW Championship, he might be getting even more money in endorsements for the upcoming season.

Viktor Hovland Career Earnings

Hovland won $3.6 million at the BMW Championship last week, marking the highest payout of his career. His career earnings increased by 11% after the BMW Championship.

This year, Hovland has won a total of $14,112.236.

Prior to 2023, Hovland only had 3 career wins. Just from his performance this season, his career earnings have jumped by 70% over the last year. Hovland is set to earn even more after qualifying for the Tour Championship. He’s guaranteed at least $500,000 even if he finishes in last place on Sunday. He will also receive a Tour Championship bonus for qualifying.

Viktor Hovland PGA Tour Wins

In five years of being on the Tour, Hovland has a total of six wins. His first win came in 2020 when he took home the Puerto Rico Open. He got his second win later that year at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December.

Then, Hovland won the Hero World Challenge twice in 2021 and 2022. Hovland has a chance to three-peat the event last year this year. In 2023, he has two significant wins at the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship.

Viktor Hovalnd’s Wife

At the age of 25, Hovland appears to be single. While there are many media outlets that have listed he’s been dating Kristin Sorsdal for many years, there is no confirmation that the two are actually in a relationship.

