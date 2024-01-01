Wander Franco Arrested: Wander Franco Has Been Arrested in the Dominican Republic

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco met with prosecutors in the Dominican Republic on Monday to discuss allegations of relationships with minors, according to a report from Dominican newspaper Listin Diario.

On August 13, 2023, the 22-year-old Franco was accused in a social media post of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl in his native Dominican Republic. Two days later, Dominican authorities —the National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family Gender Violence Unit— confirmed an investigation had been opened into the allegations. The Rays and Major League Baseball immediately placed Franco on the restricted list and administrative list, respectively.

All was quiet on the Franco front, other than a 40-man roster procedural move in early November. Then last week, on the day after Christmas, things picked up. Two homes connected to Franco were raided in the Dominican Republic. New evidence in the case against Franco was uncovered, according to MLB Insider Hector Gomez. The following day, Franco was summoned by Dominican prosecutors to discuss the allegations. He declined to show and reportedly fired his legal representation, beginning a dramatic storyline straight out of the movies.

While no charges have been filed, it certainly felt like Franco was “on the run” from the law.

Wander Allegations Timeline

Jan. 1, 2024 : Franco and his attorneys met with Dominican prosecutors with new legal representation.

: Franco and his attorneys met with Dominican prosecutors with new legal representation. Dec. 28, 2023 : Franco fails to show for his meeting with Dominican prosecutors and reportedly fired his legal representatives.

: Franco fails to show for his meeting with Dominican prosecutors and reportedly fired his legal representatives. Dec. 27, 2023 : Franco is officially summoned by Dominican prosecutors.

: Franco is officially summoned by Dominican prosecutors. Dec. 26, 2023 : Two homes connected to Franco are raided in the Dominican Republic.

: Two homes connected to Franco are raided in the Dominican Republic. Nov. 2, 2023 : Franco is reinstated to the 40-man roster in a procedural move.

: Franco is reinstated to the 40-man roster in a procedural move. Aug. 30, 2023 : ESPN Deportes reports two more girls have made similar complaints about Franco.

: ESPN Deportes reports two more girls have made similar complaints about Franco. Aug. 18, 2023 : Franco is placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

: Franco is placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. Aug. 14, 2023 : Rays place Franco on the restricted list.

: Rays place Franco on the restricted list. Aug. 13, 2023: Social media posts insinuate Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco fathered a child with an underage girl in the Dominican Republic.

Franco was viewed as one of the best young players in Major League Baseball prior to his removal from the Rays’ roster. He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with Tampa prior to the 2021 MLB regular season. Tampa will likely be able to void some, if not all, of his contract due to conduct.

A quick legal note, allegations are just that. Franco is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stay tuned..

UPDATE: Franco has reportedly been arrested by authorities

On wednesday, Wander Franco will be taken in front of a judge to be arraigned, according to lawyer @FelixPortes the prosecutors are expected to ask for wander to remain in Jail with no bail as the process continues. https://t.co/I8ChB4oLVh — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 1, 2024