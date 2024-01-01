MLB News and Rumors

Wander Franco Arrested: Wander Franco Has Been Arrested in the Dominican Republic

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_21083508 (1)

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco met with prosecutors in the Dominican Republic on Monday to discuss allegations of relationships with minors, according to a report from Dominican newspaper Listin Diario. 

On August 13, 2023, the 22-year-old Franco was accused in a social media post of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl in his native Dominican Republic. Two days later, Dominican authorities —the National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family Gender Violence Unit— confirmed an investigation had been opened into the allegations. The Rays and Major League Baseball immediately placed Franco on the restricted list and administrative list, respectively. 

All was quiet on the Franco front, other than a 40-man roster procedural move in early November. Then last week, on the day after Christmas, things picked up. Two homes connected to Franco were raided in the Dominican Republic. New evidence in the case against Franco was uncovered, according to MLB Insider Hector Gomez. The following day, Franco was summoned by Dominican prosecutors to discuss the allegations. He declined to show and reportedly fired his legal representation, beginning a dramatic storyline straight out of the movies. 

While no charges have been filed, it certainly felt like Franco was “on the run” from the law. 

Wander Allegations Timeline

  • Jan. 1, 2024: Franco and his attorneys met with Dominican prosecutors with new legal representation.
  • Dec. 28, 2023: Franco fails to show for his meeting with Dominican prosecutors and reportedly fired his legal representatives.
  • Dec. 27, 2023: Franco is officially summoned by Dominican prosecutors.
  • Dec. 26, 2023: Two homes connected to Franco are raided in the Dominican Republic.
  • Nov. 2, 2023: Franco is reinstated to the 40-man roster in a procedural move.
  • Aug. 30, 2023: ESPN Deportes reports two more girls have made similar complaints about Franco.
  • Aug. 18, 2023: Franco is placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.
  • Aug. 14, 2023: Rays place Franco on the restricted list.
  • Aug. 13, 2023: Social media posts insinuate Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco fathered a child with an underage girl in the Dominican Republic.

Franco was viewed as one of the best young players in Major League Baseball prior to his removal from the Rays’ roster. He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with Tampa prior to the 2021 MLB regular season. Tampa will likely be able to void some, if not all, of his contract due to conduct.

A quick legal note, allegations are just that. Franco is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stay tuned..

UPDATE: Franco has reportedly been arrested by authorities

Topics  
MLB MLB News and Rumors Rays
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Frankie Montas

Reds sign starting pitcher Frankie Montas

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians
Red Sox trade starting pitcher Chris Sale to Braves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 30 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Red Sox sign starting pitcher Lucas Giolito
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21808018 (1)
2024 MLB Key Dates Including Spring Training, MLB World Tour Games, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Who Are The Top 10 Washington Nationals Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Estevan Florial
Yankees trade outfielder Estevan Florial to Guardians
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Mitch Garver
Mariners sign catcher Mitch Garver
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top