The Washington Commanders may have found their next offensive coordinator. According to ESPN, the Commanders have offered their offensive coordinator position to Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

Adam Schefter reports that the two sides are hoping to finalize the deal by Saturday. Bieniemy would replace former offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who was fired in Jan. 2023.

Eric Bieniemy Leaves Kansas City Chiefs For Washington Commanders

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs’ organization since 2013 when he was hired as the running backs coach, a position he served from 2013-2017. Bieniemy became the offensive coordinator in 2018, which coincides with Patrick Mahomes’s first year as the starting quarterback.

In five seasons as the offensive coordinator, the Chiefs won two Super Bowls in three appearances, including this past season when Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Despite being the offensive coordinator, Bieniemy never called the plays for the Chiefs. That task belonged to head coach Andy Reid.

According to reports, Bieniemy would call plays and have full control of the offense if he accepted the position with Washington.

Commanders Enter Crucial Season Under Ron Rivera

2023 will be a make-or-break year for head coach Ron Rivera. In his three seasons in Washinton, Rivera holds a 22-27 record. In his first season, Rivera led the Commanders to the NFL Playoffs as the NFC East Division winners. The Commanders would lose to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The majority of the problems in Washington lie on the offensive side of the football. The lack of a franchise quarterback has hindered the team’s performance the last two seasons, finishing under .500 in two straight seasons.

The Commanders tried to fix their problems at quarterback by trading for Carson Wentz last offseason. However, Wentz went 2-5 as a starter and lost the starting position to backup Taylor Heinicke midway through 2022.

Bieniemy will inherit an offense that finished the 2022 season 20th in yards per game (330.3) and 24th in points per game (18.9).