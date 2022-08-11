NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: Aidan Hutchinson Has Lions Singing Billie Jean

Gia Nguyen
In the NFL, rookies are often subject to embarrassing moments, especially during training camp.

But when the Detroit Lions asked their first-round pick to get up and sing in front of the team, something unexpected happened.

Instead of getting embarrassed, No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson stole the show with his rendition of Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean.

Watch the room explode during Hutchinson’s performance below.

With the Lions airing on HBO’s Hard Knocks, Hutchinson’s rookie training camp moment went viral.

Rookies singing during training camp has been a staple during the show’s history but Hutchinson took things to another level.

Right from the start, it was apparent that the rookie first-round pick came to play.

At first, his teammates seemed stunned at his singing ability but once the chorus came, all bets were off. Hutchinson seemed a bit nervous to start but grew more comfortable leading up to the chorus.

“People always told me be careful of what you do
And don’t go around breaking young girls’ hearts
And mother always told me be careful of who you love
And be careful of what you do ’cause the lie becomes the truth”

Even in the video, you can feel the energy build in the room as Hutchinson gets closer to the chorus, as more teammates begin to join the refrain.

Then, the entire team erupts singing Billie Jean in what is sure to be one of the most feel-good moments of the NFL preseason.

Hutchinson Reveals $23 Million Signing Bonus In Rookie Contract

Hutchinson’s voice isn’t the only thing that caught his teammates by surprise.

He also got up in front of the team and revealed his rookie signing bonus.

Hutchinson apparently signed a $35 million contract, which included a $23 million signing bonus as the No. 2 overall pick.

After announcing the terms of his deal, his Lions’ teammates gave him some love with a heartfelt reaction.

