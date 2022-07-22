WATCH: Bucks first-round draft pick MarJon Beauchamp surprises mom with new house

Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round draft pick MarJon Beauchamp is looking to make a big push to become the 3&D guy that they are looking for. He played with the G League Ignite a year ago and Milwaukee liked what they saw out of him. He had some impressive games over the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and did exactly what most were expecting him to do.

Outside of what he can do on a basketball court, during the NBA Draft, he was seen crying while he was drafted. This isn’t something that’s out of the ordinary for most of these new draft picks, but MarJon Beauchamp noted that what he had to go through in life was the reason he was crying. He didn’t live the easiest life and he realized that this was going to give him an opportunity to help his family and change their lives.

MarJon Beauchamp Bucks

Marjon Beauchamp decided to spend some of his newly earned money on a house for his mother. This was a great gesture by him and just shows that he’s an even better person off the court than he is on it.

MarJon tweeted the video on Thursday:

“God put me in this position… I prayed.. worked and spoke this into existence From living in apartments my whole life To Giving my mom her first house ever … God is Good… My whole plan is Holy.”

🙏🏽God put me in this position… I prayed.. worked and spoke this into existence ✝️ From living in apartments my whole life ❤️‍🩹 To Giving my mom her first house ever … God is Good… My whole plan is Holy✝️ @ESPNNBA @SportsCenter @BleacherReport @NBA @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/LNm0KmdrDI — MarJon Beauchamp (MJB) 💫 (@Marjon32) July 22, 2022

It’s going to be interesting to see the type of role that the Bucks are going to put him in next year, but it wouldn’t be too crazy if he finds himself in a starting role at some point throughout the year. With the Milwaukee Bucks likely looking to get younger sometime in the near future, they have to start developing some of their draft picks and Beauchamp could be the perfect guy for that.

If he can come in and play solid defense, while knocking down open shots for Giannis Antetokounmpo, this Bucks team is going to be much better than they were a season ago.