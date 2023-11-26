Just like Rome was not built in a day, neither is the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

The Buffs finished the 2023 season, the first under head coach Deion Sanders also known as Coach Prime, with a 4-8 record.

The program is in a rebuild stage, but the team created some magic especially when they jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season and was the talk of college football.

Sanders addressed the team after the final game of the season, a 23-17 loss to Utah, with plenty of gratitude and inspiration.

Check it out.

Coach Prime’s message to the team after the game.#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/tkilKnuzdt — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) November 25, 2023

Sanders is been honest that this program is a work in progress.

After all, the 2022 Buffs only won one game.

The Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime had a good run. They could still make a bowl game. After starting 3-0, they’re now 1-4 in their last 5. There’s no magic in building a NCAA powerhouse. It’s tedious. Good luck to them moving forward. 👍 — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) October 29, 2023

At a minimum, the Buffs need linemen on both sides of the ball, and with Sanders at the helm, top-notch recruits are expected to come to Colorado.

People are saying that the Colorado Buffaloes didn’t have a successful season at 4-8 when they were 1-11 last year. Maybe I’m crazy, but going from 0.083 to 0.333 seems like a success to me 🤷🏾‍♂️ Building a culture doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time to change a program. — Ryan Hunter (@CoachRyanHunter) November 25, 2023

The excitement that Sanders has already generated is extraordinary.

It started with a sold-out Spring Game that drew huge ratings on ESPN.

Deion Sanders signed a $30 million deal with Colorado & he’s already made a HUGE impact: • Sold out season tickets

• 700% increase in merch sales

• Added 800k social media followers And now, 45,000 people will attend today’s spring game on ESPN. The Deion effect is real 📈 pic.twitter.com/6ZRyY0Z4jA — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 22, 2023