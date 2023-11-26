College Football News and Rumors

WATCH: Deion Sanders Address Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room After Season-Ending Loss To Utah

Wendi Oliveros
Just like Rome was not built in a day, neither is the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

The Buffs finished the 2023 season, the first under head coach Deion Sanders also known as Coach Prime, with a 4-8 record.

The program is in a rebuild stage, but the team created some magic especially when they jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season and was the talk of college football.

Sanders addressed the team after the final game of the season, a 23-17 loss to Utah, with plenty of gratitude and inspiration.

Check it out.

Sanders is been honest that this program is a work in progress.

After all, the 2022 Buffs only won one game.

At a minimum, the Buffs need linemen on both sides of the ball, and with Sanders at the helm, top-notch recruits are expected to come to Colorado.

The excitement that Sanders has already generated is extraordinary.

It started with a sold-out Spring Game that drew huge ratings on ESPN.

