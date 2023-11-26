Just like Rome was not built in a day, neither is the Colorado Buffaloes football program.
The Buffs finished the 2023 season, the first under head coach Deion Sanders also known as Coach Prime, with a 4-8 record.
The program is in a rebuild stage, but the team created some magic especially when they jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season and was the talk of college football.
Sanders addressed the team after the final game of the season, a 23-17 loss to Utah, with plenty of gratitude and inspiration.
Sanders is been honest that this program is a work in progress.
After all, the 2022 Buffs only won one game.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime had a good run. They could still make a bowl game.
After starting 3-0, they’re now 1-4 in their last 5.
There’s no magic in building a NCAA powerhouse. It’s tedious.
Good luck to them moving forward. 👍
— Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) October 29, 2023
At a minimum, the Buffs need linemen on both sides of the ball, and with Sanders at the helm, top-notch recruits are expected to come to Colorado.
People are saying that the Colorado Buffaloes didn’t have a successful season at 4-8 when they were 1-11 last year.
Maybe I’m crazy, but going from 0.083 to 0.333 seems like a success to me 🤷🏾♂️
Building a culture doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time to change a program.
— Ryan Hunter (@CoachRyanHunter) November 25, 2023
The excitement that Sanders has already generated is extraordinary.
It started with a sold-out Spring Game that drew huge ratings on ESPN.
Deion Sanders signed a $30 million deal with Colorado & he’s already made a HUGE impact:
• Sold out season tickets
• 700% increase in merch sales
• Added 800k social media followers
And now, 45,000 people will attend today’s spring game on ESPN.
The Deion effect is real 📈 pic.twitter.com/6ZRyY0Z4jA
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 22, 2023