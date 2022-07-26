NBA News and Rumors

WATCH: Detroit Pistons Set To Bring Back Iconic Teal Jerseys in 2022

Gia Nguyen
WATCH- Detroit Pistons Set To Bring Back Iconic Teal Jerseys in 2022

The Detroit Pistons’ teal blue jerseys will make their return to NBA courts this season for the first time in 21 years.

The Pistons unveiled their “new” Classic Edition uniforms, a replica of the road uniforms that the team wore during its glory days with Grant Hill between 1996-2001.

Aside from Hill, many of the Pistons’ standouts over the years have donned the teal horsehead threads, including Jerry Stackhouse, Lindsey Hunter, and Ben Wallace.

Check out the official launch video below.

Jerry Stackhouse In Attendance as Pistons Unveil Teal Jerseys

The jerseys were presented during a launch party on Monday night at Highlands Detroit, which is located at the top floor of the GM Renaissance Center. Former Pistons’ star Jerry Stackhouse, who began his career in Detroit’s teal jerseys was in attendance.

The team is expected to showcase the Classic Edition uniforms for approximately 10 games during the upcoming season as part of their 2022-23 uniform rotation.

In the iconic teal blue jerseys, the Pistons regained their identity from the Bad Boys Era and clinched postseason berths on three separate occasions.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

Teal Era Marred By Disappointments

While fans in Detroit were once divided over the style of the uniforms, the Pistons’ teal jerseys have achieved cult-like status over the years.

However, the allure of the Pistons’ teams during that era haven’t aged quite as well. In fact, the era was marred by plenty of disappointments, which included the departure of Hill, the team’s franchise player at the time.

While the sign-and-trade that sent Hill to Orlando marked the end of an era, it also brought in one of the most important trade hauls in Pistons’ history.

In return for Hill, the Pistons received a pair of undrafted players, Ben Wallace and Chucky Atkins. Once thought to be an expiring contract, Wallace eventually became a defensive stalwart with the Pistons, winning four Defensive Player of the Year awards and helped lead Detroit to an NBA Championship in 2004.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Pistons

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors

Nick Wright Ranks Michael Jordan Third-Best NBA Player Ever

Jon Conahan  •  56min
NBA News and Rumors
Kendrick Perkins reportedly owns multi-million dollar dog business
Jon Conahan  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
Top-10 Tallest NBA Players of All Time
Top-10 Tallest NBA Players Ever
James Foglio  •  9h
NBA News and Rumors
Watch Shannon Sharpe debate Skip Bayless on Kevin Durant trade
Watch Shannon Sharpe debate Skip Bayless on Kevin Durant trade
James Foglio  •  19h
NBA News and Rumors
Former Laker Slava Medvedenko auctions two NBA rings to support Ukraine
James Foglio  •  20h
NBA News and Rumors
Lakers sign Javante McCoy, Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts
Lakers sign Javante McCoy, Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts
James Foglio  •  21h
NBA News and Rumors
The Boston Celtics Are Predicted To Finish With Highest NBA Win Total
The Boston Celtics Are Predicted To Finish With Highest NBA Win Total
James Foglio  •  Jul 22 2022
More News