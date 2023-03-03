The 2023 NFL Combine is underway and Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has already delivered a must-watch performance in Indianapolis. Turner clocked in at 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash, making him the fastest player so far at the combine.

DJ Turner is going to emerge from the 2023 NFL Combine as one of the big winners in Indianapolis ahead of the NFL Draft.

Known as a gifted athlete, the Michigan cornerback put his speed on full display on the NFL Combine track, running what will surely turn out to be one of the fastest 40 times in 2023.

Turner was offcially clocked at a blazing 4.26s, making him the fastest runner so far at the combine.

Turner was so pleased with his time on the first run that he decided not to run a second time.

Check out the Michigan cornerback’s blazing-fast 40-time below.

OFFICIAL: 4.26 40-yard dash for Michigan CB DJ Turner! pic.twitter.com/iFYvvW6qNh — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023

Turner Could Be Moving Up Draft Boards

Prior to the combine, Turner was expected to be a third-round pick.

Turner started for two years at cornerback for Michigan and was a second-team All-Big Ten cornerback last year. He finished with 27 tackles and had three combined interceptions in his two years in Ann Arbor.

However, at only 180 pounds, he could need time to bulk up before fulfilling his potential.

NFL scouts have expressed concerns around Turner’s size, and while he gave up too many big plays in college, he appears to have the physical tools to excel in the NFL.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Turner has been counted out. Coming out of high school, he was considered to be between a 3-star and 4-star prospect before bursting onto the scene at Michigan.

When it all shakes out, Turner could prove to be one of the steals of the draft.

As for now, he appears to have put himself in consideration to be picked in the second round.

