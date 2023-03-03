NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: DJ Turner Runs 4.26 Second 40-Yard Dash at 2023 NFL Combine

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
WATCH- DJ Turner Runs 4.27 Second 40-Yard Dash at 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine is underway and Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has already delivered a must-watch performance in Indianapolis. Turner clocked in at 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash, making him the fastest player so far at the combine.

DJ Turner is going to emerge from the 2023 NFL Combine as one of the big winners in Indianapolis ahead of the NFL Draft.

Known as a gifted athlete, the Michigan cornerback put his speed on full display on the NFL Combine track, running what will surely turn out to be one of the fastest 40 times in 2023.

Turner was offcially clocked at a blazing 4.26s, making him the fastest runner so far at the combine.

Turner was so pleased with his time on the first run that he decided not to run a second time.

Check out the Michigan cornerback’s blazing-fast 40-time below.

Turner Could Be Moving Up Draft Boards

Prior to the combine, Turner was expected to be a third-round pick.

Turner started for two years at cornerback for Michigan and was a second-team All-Big Ten cornerback last year. He finished with 27 tackles and had three combined interceptions in his two years in Ann Arbor.

However, at only 180 pounds, he could need time to bulk up before fulfilling his potential.

NFL scouts have expressed concerns around Turner’s size, and while he gave up too many big plays in college, he appears to have the physical tools to excel in the NFL.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Turner has been counted out. Coming out of high school, he was considered to be between a 3-star and 4-star prospect before bursting onto the scene at Michigan.

When it all shakes out, Turner could prove to be one of the steals of the draft.

As for now, he appears to have put himself in consideration to be picked in the second round.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
dj turner

WATCH: Top 5 40-Yard Dash Times from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Combine including DJ Turner, Jakorian Bennett and Kelee Ringo

Author image David Evans  •  11min
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- DJ Turner Runs 4.27 Second 40-Yard Dash at 2023 NFL Combine
WATCH: DJ Turner Runs 4.26 Second 40-Yard Dash at 2023 NFL Combine
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  58min
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs off field.
New York Giants, Daniel Jones Making Progress In Contract Negotiations
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson Is Impressing Scouts at the 2023 NFL Combine
Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson Is Impressing Scouts at the 2023 NFL Combine
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
brian branch
NFL Combine Day 2 Preview: Three Players to Watch in 40-Yard Dash, 3-Cone Drill, and On-Field Drills
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
adebawore
WATCH: Adetomiwa Adebawore’s Record-Breaking 4.49 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- Georgia Football’s Nolan Smith Runs 4.39s 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine
WATCH: Georgia Football’s Nolan Smith Runs 4.39s 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9h
More News
Arrow to top