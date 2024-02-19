After a divisive NBA All-Star Game, JJ Redick used his podcast to rant about the NBA’s problem with punctuality.

Watch: JJ Redick Wants NBA Games To Start On Time

Can we please start things on time in the NBA? Watch @jj_redick’s live reaction to the #NBAAllStar Game and Weekend: https://t.co/KygzroEyxA pic.twitter.com/h7jQvkViSg — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) February 19, 2024

On The Old Man & the Three, Redick, who announces NBA games for ESPN, complained about how the NBA’s refusal to start on time. The 2024 NBA All-Star Game was slated for an 8 p.m. ET tip. However, that time was a sham, as the game did not tip off until after 8:40 p.m. ET.

“Why can’t we start anything on time in the NBA? Why can’t we? I am going to sound like an old person here, but if it says 8 o’clock, I don’t want it to tip off at 8:42,” Redick said. “I’ve already told my kids they can watch the first quarter. It’s a Sunday night. Guess what? They’ve stayed up late like four straight nights nothing starts on time in the NBA.”

“It’s driving me crazy,” Redick added. “And I work for a broadcast partner. Can we just start things on time in the NBA? It’s out of control. It’s absolutely out of control.”

NBA All-Star Game Criticized By Fans

"You scored the most points… well… congratulations. Giannis your team, this trophy is yours" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fcAK2ecXlQ — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 19, 2024

As for the actual All-Star Game, it was a complete dud. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference with a record-breaking score of 211-186.

The teams combined to shoot 168 three-pointers, making 66.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who promised a competitive game earlier this weekend, looked visibly upset after congratulating the East on their win.

“To the Eastern Conference All-Stars, you scored the most points. Well, congratulations,” Silver said.

Until the players care and put in the effort, the NBA All-Star Game will continue to look worse than a pickup game.