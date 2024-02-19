NBA News and Rumors

Watch: JJ Redick Wants NBA Games To Start On Time

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
JJ Redick speaks into a microphone.

After a divisive NBA All-Star Game, JJ Redick used his podcast to rant about the NBA’s problem with punctuality.

Watch: JJ Redick Wants NBA Games To Start On Time

On The Old Man & the ThreeRedick, who announces NBA games for ESPN, complained about how the NBA’s refusal to start on time. The 2024 NBA All-Star Game was slated for an 8 p.m. ET tip. However, that time was a sham, as the game did not tip off until after 8:40 p.m. ET.

“Why can’t we start anything on time in the NBA? Why can’t we? I am going to sound like an old person here, but if it says 8 o’clock, I don’t want it to tip off at 8:42,” Redick said. “I’ve already told my kids they can watch the first quarter. It’s a Sunday night. Guess what? They’ve stayed up late like four straight nights nothing starts on time in the NBA.”

“It’s driving me crazy,” Redick added. “And I work for a broadcast partner. Can we just start things on time in the NBA? It’s out of control. It’s absolutely out of control.”

NBA All-Star Game Criticized By Fans

As for the actual All-Star Game, it was a complete dud. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference with a record-breaking score of 211-186.

The teams combined to shoot 168 three-pointers, making 66.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who promised a competitive game earlier this weekend, looked visibly upset after congratulating the East on their win.

“To the Eastern Conference All-Stars, you scored the most points. Well, congratulations,” Silver said.

Until the players care and put in the effort, the NBA All-Star Game will continue to look worse than a pickup game.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
bronny james

Bronny James NBA Draft 2024 Odds: Lakers Lead The Field

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1 min
NBA News and Rumors
Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics
2024 NBA Championship Winner Odds: Celtics, Nuggets Sit At The Top
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NBA News and Rumors
b10c74b0-b1f9-11ed-ab7f-8519517cd73f
Nets Fire Head Coach Jacque Vaughn: Who Will Replace Him?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  45min
NBA News and Rumors
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles.
2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds: West Favored To Win
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 16 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA All-Star Game Logo
How to Watch 2024 NBA All-Star Game | Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 16 2024
NBA News and Rumors
230219055159-02-mac-mcclung-230218
2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds: Mac McClung Favored To Repeat
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 16 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero
2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament Odds: Team Pau Tops List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top