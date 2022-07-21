WATCH: Klay Thompson makes wish come true for teenage cancer survivor

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is one of the nicest players in the NBA. Whether he’s knocking down clutch jump shots or enjoying himself on his yacht, Thompson is typically seen with a smile on his face.

Maybe that’s because of all these successes found in his career, including being a four-time NBA champion. Nonetheless, what he’s been able to do for people in the Bay Area won’t go unnoticed. His most recent interaction with a cancer survivor is probably the best thing that you will see all week.

Klay Thompson Meets Cancer Survivor

What Klay Thompson and the kids were able to do together shows that the NBA is much more than just a sport. These players actually care about their fans and they will go the extra step to make sure that they enjoy their life. This is a great gesture by Thompson and it certainly won’t be the last time that these two interact. Don’t be surprised next season if you see this young man hanging out with Klay Thompson on the court and maybe even getting some shots up before the game.

These types of gestures have become more noticeable recently with the popularity of social media. Perhaps the best thing about social media is that fans can now see how great some of these guys really are off of the court.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are hoping to continue finding success just like they did a season ago. As crazy as it sounds, the Warriors won a year ago without Thompson playing his best basketball. He finished shooting 38.5% from 3-point range, which was the worst of his career. If he can come out and do what he’s done throughout his entire career, Golden State has an opportunity to win their fifth NBA title in less than 10 years.