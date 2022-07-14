WATCH: Little Kid Doesn’t Believe Kyle Kuzma Is The Real Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma recently held a camp for young kids and one of the interactions that he ran into with a youngster that was in his camp is one of the funniest things you’ll see this week.

The former Los Angeles Lakers role player has turned into a great NBA player for the Washington Wizards and is coming off the best year of his career. If he can continue playing the way that he did for the Wizards for the next few years, he’s going to get a huge payday in the coming years. He finished the 2021 regular season averaging 17.1 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. He shot 45.2% from the field, showing that the efficiency was also there.

Little Kid Doesn’t Know Who Kyle Kuzma Is

The interaction that the two of them had was probably one of the funniest things that we’ve seen all week. Kyle Kuzma almost looked dumbfounded when he heard the kid ask who he was because it was his own camp.

The little kids simply couldn’t believe that this was the Kyle Kuzma that won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers and he believed somebody that didn’t even look like him was the actual Kuzma.

“Who am I? Yeah, I’m him. I’m him. What in the world, that’s crazy. Who am I then? You don’t know who I am? You hear this guy? He’s asking where Kyle Kuzma’s at.”

Kyle Kuzma’s Future With The Wizards Is An Interesting One

The future of the Washington Wizards in general is an interesting one. They decided to give Bradley Beal a super-max contract and although that is probably a smart decision from their standpoint, they’re going to have to go out and do more if they want to be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

The Eastern Conference is loaded right now and if Washington doesn’t go out and make the necessary moves and surround guys like Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma with the right pieces, the future in Washington could be an interesting one. They might decide to move him if the right opportunity does come up. It’s going to take a few years for Washington to be the team that they want to be, but outside of keeping Bradley Beal, they really haven’t done much this offseason.