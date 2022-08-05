NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: No. 1 Draft Pick Travon Walker Gets His First NFL Sack

Gia Nguyen
The NFL is finally back and football fans got their first glimpse at No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker during the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

Walker made quite an impression during his first taste of NFL action, displaying his strength, athleticism, and relentless motor in pass-rushing situations.

Not only did Walker make an impact on the game but he also notched his first NFL sack during the Raiders’ second offensive series.

Check out Travon Walker’s first NFL sack below.

Jaguars Drop First Preseason Game vs Raiders

Despite Walker’s performance, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their first preseason game on Thursday, falling short 27-11.

Former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and most of the Jaguars’ offense did not play in the loss.

Walker’s potential was on full display, right from the first snap of the game. He flashed the strength with a bull rush and used his speed to rush a throw from quarterback Jarret Stidham.

After the game, Walker promised reporters that there will be “plenty more to come” from him in a Jaguars’ uniform.

I hadn’t hit an opponent in a while,” Walker said. “It was definitely an exciting feeling. It was my first one, but plenty more to come.”

Jags’ Head Coach Doug Pederson Has High Praise For Walker

Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson also had some praise for the rookie, telling reporters that Walker “did some really good things” in his first NFL preseason game.

Check out Pederson’s comments below.

“Man, I thought he did some really good things. There were some early, good, quick pass rushes in there. He was very disruptive. Showed his length, his athleticism, his power. He’s going to be fun to watch, I think, all season.”

