WATCH: Rams DT Aaron Donald Swings Helmet At Bengals

Kyle Curran
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was seen swinging the helmet of a Cincinnati Bengals player as a weapon during a mass brawl. 

The brawl broke out between the two teams during their final joint practice session ahead of their preseason finale match this Saturday. Following this, the session was immediately ended, and it wasn’t the only time that the two teams had to be separated throughout the day.

It’s been an interesting year for Donald, who can now add the swinging of helmets as another story to tell the grandkids. He won the Super Bowl back in February with the Rams, and he’s also signed a bumper 3-year $95m contract extension to stay on at Los Angeles.

Fans on Twitter have been calling for Donald to be suspended, however since the incident didn’t occur in an official match, and only a practice, the NFL can’t get involved – so it is down to the Rams to punish the guilty Donald.

Saturday’s game between the two was already likely to be a lot more intense than a normal preseason game as it’ll be a rematch of last seasons Super Bowl. However, with whatever went down in practice on Thursday, it will certainly carry over into the match on Saturday night.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had his say on the matter.

“Emotions run high,” said Taylor. “We’ve been working together for two days now and that’s just some real competitive guys getting into it a little bit… You just want to make sure everyone’s healthy.”

The two aren’t set to meet again in the regular season after the preseason finale this Saturday, so the only hope of an official rematch of the Super Bowl is if the two meet again next February in another Super Bowl final.

