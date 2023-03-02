Watch: The Best Shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1

The first round of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational is in the books.

At 7-under par, Jon Rahm has emerged as the first-round leader after 18 holes.

Rahm started the opening round by birdieing his first three holes and ended off the round with two birdies and an eagle to take the lead.

Check out Rahm’s first three birdie putts below.

Jon Rahm is starting off hot 🔥pic.twitter.com/I4EHjMltNI — DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 2, 2023

Rory McIlroy Struggles at Bay Hill Golf Club

Not everyone had a day to remember at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge.

In particular, it was a rough day for Rory McIlroy, who was caught getting too aggressive off of the tee at times.

Here is McIlroy getting caught trying to cut the corner on hole No. 10:

Getting aggressive off the tee 💪@McIlroyRory tries cutting the corner on No. 10. pic.twitter.com/pIcI8Cgfk2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

McIlroy also had one of the funniest mishaps of the afternoon. The British golfer almost face-planted while attempting to retrieve his ball from the cup.

Check out the gaff below.

Rory McIlroy made a tap-in par, went to take his ball out of the cup and … whoops! pic.twitter.com/lMnuEDVgm5 — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) March 2, 2023

Best Shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1

As great as Rahm was, he wasn’t the only one getting in on the action at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge.

Jordan Speith had a terrific round and saved a birdie by chipping in from the bunker on hole No. 5, his 14th hole of the day.

Jordan Spieth holes out from the bunker at the par-4 fifth, his 14th hole of the day, to tie for the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.pic.twitter.com/6ZmG8UPAFB — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 2, 2023

Not to be outdone, Scottie Scheffler also had a chip-in and sank a 38-foot putt to stay in contention with a score of 4-under in Round 1.

Scottie Scheffler chips in and gets to -3 pic.twitter.com/onAk2Uop7j — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Scottie Scheffler from 38 feet to get to -2 🕳️ pic.twitter.com/BDOSTH56aN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Rickie Fowler was on top of his game in Round 1 and managed to stay in contention with a few terrific shots.

Check out this long birdie putt from Fowler, who finished at -4-under par on the day.

From 33 feet … A long birdie for @RickieFowler moves him to -3 and just 2 shots back @APInv. pic.twitter.com/7FEsq2TBJT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Here’s another great shot from Fowler on Hole No. 7.

🏌️‍♂️ Beautiful swing

👏 Great result@RickieFowler knocks it close on No. 7. pic.twitter.com/DHLyib1EWg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Check out some of the best shots from Round 1 of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational below.

The only eagle of the day on No. 16 belongs to leader @JonRahmPGA 🦅 pic.twitter.com/qTOUGJHqf7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Jon Rahm's finish on Day 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Eagle on 16 to tie the lead:pic.twitter.com/65tlDOdvJO — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 2, 2023

Another birdie for the leader. Cameron Young gets to -5 as he makes the turn in his opening round @APInv. pic.twitter.com/tl7snyYlyp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

"Look for this one to be close …"@JordanSpieth rattles it off the flagstick at No. 3. pic.twitter.com/GC6DUqmqGT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Riding the hot hand 🔥 Chris Kirk lips out from 131 yards. pic.twitter.com/kb6fDp1q4M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2023

Golf Betting Guides 2023