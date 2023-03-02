Golf News and Rumors

Watch: The Best Shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1

The first round of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational is in the books.

At 7-under par, Jon Rahm has emerged as the first-round leader after 18 holes.

Rahm started the opening round by birdieing his first three holes and ended off the round with two birdies and an eagle to take the lead.

Check out Rahm’s first three birdie putts below.

Rory McIlroy Struggles at Bay Hill Golf Club

Not everyone had a day to remember at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge.

In particular, it was a rough day for Rory McIlroy, who was caught getting too aggressive off of the tee at times.

Here is McIlroy getting caught trying to cut the corner on hole No. 10:

McIlroy also had one of the funniest mishaps of the afternoon. The British golfer almost face-planted while attempting to retrieve his ball from the cup.

Check out the gaff below.

Best Shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1

As great as Rahm was, he wasn’t the only one getting in on the action at Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge.

Jordan Speith had a terrific round and saved a birdie by chipping in from the bunker on hole No. 5, his 14th hole of the day.

Not to be outdone, Scottie Scheffler also had a chip-in and sank a 38-foot putt to stay in contention with a score of 4-under in Round 1.

Rickie Fowler was on top of his game in Round 1 and managed to stay in contention with a few terrific shots.

Check out this long birdie putt from Fowler, who finished at -4-under par on the day.

Here’s another great shot from Fowler on Hole No. 7.

Check out some of the best shots from Round 1 of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational below.

 

Arrow to top